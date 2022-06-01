Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

In April, I went with friends to see Beach Bunny, a young, energetic pop-punk band, perform at The Studio. The Studio is a bespoke sidecar venue to the Bomb Factory in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood. The all-ages nature of the show meant that young people from far and wide were lined up outside, forming a small crowd on the sidewalk. This is the essence of Deep Ellum: loud music, young crowds, and traffic everywhere you turn. However, the neighborhood has its own cycles of fast and slow. When I arrived in town, in 2013, the area felt all but abandoned, and foot traffic was not guaranteed.Humble, experimental art shows have encircled the neighborhood with some regularity, but these days you’ll see live-and-work residential concepts, a competitive restaurant scene, and music venues of every size.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO