Fond Du Lac, WI

Reading at the Fond du Lac Public Library just got even cheaper as late fees are eliminated

By Daphne Lemke, Fond du Lac Reporter
 3 days ago

FOND DU LAC - If fear of late fee shame is keeping you from checking out library books, you won't have to worry anymore.

As of June 1, the Fond du Lac Public Library has gone fine-free on reading materials, and existing fines for books and more are forgiven, just in time for summer reading.

The "Free to Read at FDLPL" initiative removes thousands of dollars in overdue fines, as well as barriers to literacy, so readers won't have to worry about money if they want to enjoy a book.

"We really do want to eliminate that stigma of 'I'm not going to go to the library, they're going to charge me,'" Lori Burgess, the library's assistant director of operations, said. "No, we're not going to charge if people want to read."

Library Director Jon Mark Bolthouse added that while fines are annoying to some, others are put off from the library entirely because of them, and the goal of the initiative is to provide equal access.

Previously, the library would block patrons after they've accrued $10 in fines, which is significant to people and families who have to choose where every dollar goes.

"For those families, we're eliminating that need to make that choice so they can continue to use the library and spend the money where they need to," Bolthouse said.

Now, families can go home with an armload of books, and readers can take their books to bed, at the kitchen table and all over the house without having to worry about missing one for an extra few days when they return that same armload, Burgess said.

"We're not going to penalize families for reading, wherever they happen to be," she said.

Fine-free libraries have been rolling through the country for years , and cities and universities — including the city of San Francisco and Syracuse University in New York — have studied the effects, finding that people use the library more often and even return materials sooner than the due date.

Other libraries in the region have previously gone fine-free, including Oshkosh Public Library, Chilton Public Library and Appleton-area libraries.

Ripon Public Library has a fine forgiveness program, inviting readers under 16 years old to forgive $5 in fines for every hour they read.

Book items are fine-free, but CDs, DVDs still held to their due dates

Materials going fine-free from now on include books, audiobooks, Playaways, book kits and magazines. Graphic novels, board books and books in Spanish are also considered books in the eyes of the initiative.

When checking out materials, patrons will continue to see due dates and renewal options on their account.

For non-reading materials, fines have been simplified: late fees for DVDs and CDs will be 50 cents per day, and equipment and WISCAT interlibrary loans will be $1 per day.

What if you lose a book?

Lost or damaged materials cost libraries significantly more to replace than late materials, so patrons will still be financially responsible in those situations.

With due dates still in place, readers will still have the usual 21 days to return or renew their book. A book will be considered lost 30 days after the due date.

Summer Reading Program entices all to beat the reading slump

The library's annual Summer Reading Program tackles the summer reading slump from June 1 through Aug. 14, and this year's theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”

Participants of all ages can record time they read this summer either online through fdlpl.beanstack.org, or on a paper card from the library, and earn rewards for every five hours they read, up to 20 hours.

Parents reading to their children can count those minutes for both themselves and the child, giving both the chance to earn Faris Gourmet Popcorn treats and coupons to Chapter 52 bookstore.

Readers also get a chance to win a grand prize at the end of the program.

Summer events alongside the program include animal-related education, weekly story times, crafts and more.

For example, Zoozort will show children exotic animals June 15, and though the Winged Wonders Live Raptor Program June 29, they will see specifically large birds, like owls and hawks. Children's performer David Landau will also visit July 13, along with Mad Science Milwaukee , which provides children with interactive science experiences.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Reading at the Fond du Lac Public Library just got even cheaper as late fees are eliminated

