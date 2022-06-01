ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota High School student named 2022 Florida Teen Miss Agriculture USA

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Jaed Jones of Sarasota was recently named 2022 Florida Teen Miss Agriculture USA Queen.

Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting agriculture featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.

Jones is the 16-year-old daughter of Henry Jones III and Mandy Jones and attends Sarasota High School. Her agricultural interests include beef cows, market hogs, dairy goats, lionhead rabbits, and miniature horses. She is also an 11-year member of 4-H and currently a two-year member and officer at the Sarasota High School FFA Chapter.

The National Miss Agriculture USA competition is scheduled in June. Miss Agriculture USA Queens attend hundreds of events, educate all ages about agriculture, and travel thousands of miles across different states as ambassadors for the agriculture industry.

The national nonprofit helps youth to build confidence, promote self-esteem, develop public speaking skills, and form lasting friendships. Pre-registration for the 2023 Miss Agriculture USA competition is now open. Contact info@MissAgricultureUSA.org or visit MissAgricultureUSA.org for more information.

Submitted by Mandy Jones

