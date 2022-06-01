ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons Why Amazon Is Cheap Right Now

By Ciro Ribeiro
Amazon Maven
Amazon Maven
 3 days ago

In our last take, we approached the reasons why Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report might still take a long time to recover. Macroeconomic headwinds are the main culprit, because the company has no control over them, and there is no sure way to predict when they will be over.

However, there's a silver lining to the stock's drop. Today, we will argue why the current selloff is a great opportunity for equity investors — especially the most risk-appetitive ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062KBs_0fwm9sWy00
Figure 1:  3 Reasons Why Amazon Is Cheap Right Now Dave Sanders for The New York Times

(Read more from Amazon Maven: 3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock’s Selloff Is Far From Over)

A Reasonable Valuation?

Saying Amazon looks almost “free” may be an exaggeration, but AMZN could be cheap depending on what metric investors decide to use. Yes, it is true the stock price implies considerable growth with regards to its internet peers: Amazon's EV/EBITDA is 16.75, while the sector average is 8.70.

Considering the current macroeconomic scenario, some investors might believe Amazon won’t be capable of meeting such high expectations, especially when it comes to e-commerce.

However, when it comes to Big Tech, Amazon’s multiple is within the ranges of its peers: Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report EV/EBITDA is 16.72, Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report is 20.39 and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report is 11.40. This suggests that, even if AMZN is not cheap, it might not be unreasonably expensive, either.

A Stock Split Ahead

Amazon shareholders approved the stock split. The company has argued the split would lead to more flexibility for employees to manage their own shares of Amazon, as well as making the stock more accessible for small investors.

Despite not adding any real value to a company, stock splits have a tendency of building some momentum — as we witnessed recently with Apple and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. As Amazon's stock might be also added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, ETF demand could also elevate its share price.

From a historical viewpoint, there seems to be more bullish arguments than bearish ones regarding this upcoming split.

New Retail Growth Drivers

At the end of the day, Amazon survives on cloud computing and online retail. Its cloud segment is poised to keep growing, as the sector appears to be recession-proof. Retail, on the other hand, is directly linked to society’s financial health.

Because of that, rampant inflation rates are a reason to worry. However, consumer demand might be about to escalate, for two main reasons: The first is Prime Day, which is a significant event (and growth lever) for pushing up consumer demand, and the second is students returning to class in the fall, which also translates to demand.

I personally believe such growth levers won’t result in any considerable expansion on a yearly basis. Nevertheless, these spikes in consumer shopping patterns during the second quarter might reveal how much Amazon’s additional infrastructure investments contribute during higher periods.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Amazon Maven)

