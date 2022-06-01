ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to do in Manitowoc this week: Go to Civil War Days, hang out with alpacas and more fun activities

By City of Manitowoc Department of Tourism
MANITOWOC - Summer has arrived in Manitowoc. Here's a look at some things to do this week to get out and help kick off the season.

1. Go to Civil War Days at Manitowoc County Historical Society

It’s been more than 150 years since the Civil War , but it’s impacts remain.

Manitowoc County Historical Society 's Pinecrest Historical Village will turn into a Civil War encampment this weekend from 4 to 8 p.m. June 4 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5.

Visitors can meet re-enactors and see a battle re-enactment at 5:30 p.m. June 4 and at 1 p.m. June 5.

Many other programs will also take place, such as a Civil War-era dance and cannon firing.

Click here for more about Civil War Days. The Historical Society is at 924 Pinecrest Road, Manitowoc.

2. Find fine art and treasure at Rahr-West Art Museum

Manitowoc's Rahr-West Art Museum , 610 N. Eighth St., is hosting a Fine Art & Treasure Sale featuring all kinds of art and antiques, World War I propaganda, posters, decorative art and Victorian furniture.

The sale is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 4-5.

Rahr-West Art Museum members are invited to shop ahead of time on June 2.

Most items will be discounted by 50% on the last day June 5.

3. Attend LondonDairy Alpacas Odyssey

LondonDairy Alpacas Odyssey and Farm Market Festival is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. June 5.

The family-friendly event is open to the public with activities such as local farm and vendor booth shopping, photo opportunities, alpaca feeding, wine tasting, music, and a meet-and-greet with author Kristine Hansen.

The event is free, as each guest is asked to donate a non-perishable food item or $1 to the Two Rivers & Mishicot Ecumenical Food Pantry.

LondonDairy Alpacas is at 6827 State 147, Two Rivers, and can be reached at 920-793-4165.

4. Get fresh oysters at Ryan's on York's oyster night

Craving fresh oysters? Ryan’s on York is bringing back its oyster night at 5 p.m. June 3.

The Manitowoc restaurant, at 712 York St., will be serving two types of fresh oysters: Kumamoto, a small but salty and sweet oyster; and Malpeque, a common, easy-to-eat oyster with a great balance of flavor.

Oysters are served raw and not available for takeout.

5. Check out the grand opening of a new downtown shop

Just A Lil Bit is opening its doors this week at a new location, 707 York St.

The shop sells local handcrafted merchandise, vinyl and embroidery on clothing, and home good products.

As a bonus, anyone who stops in during the grand opening , which runs June 1-4, will be put into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to use in the store.

The shop is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The City of Manitowoc’s Department of Tourism , branded as Visit Manitowoc, is responsible for facilitating an active relationship with hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions in the city to promote Manitowoc as a tourist destination on the state and national level. To contact the Department of Tourism, email tourism@manitowoc.org or call 920-686-3508. For more about upcoming events, follow @VisitManitowoc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or visit manitowoc.org/tourism .

seehafernews.com

Authorities Search For Body Near Manitowoc Marina

Coast guard helicopter was dispatched out of Traverse City. 45 ft Coast Guard response boat, Manitowoc Fire and Rescue, DNR boat all actively searching. Green Bay dive team is in route to assist in the search. The captain of the SS Badger ask if he should hold the ship and...
MANITOWOC, WI
