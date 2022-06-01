ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Alba Melanie's new director, Amanda Garcia, grew up in Green Bay's Hispanic community, found career in advocacy, education

By Ariel Perez, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY — It was always Sister Melanie Maczka’s dream to see Casa Alba Melanie become an organization not just for Latinos, but run by Latinos.

Ten years after she and the Rev. Ken DeGroot founded Green Bay’s Hispanic resource center, that moment arrived Wednesday when Amanda Garcia become the Hispanic resource center's first Mexican-American executive director.

She steps into the role as Maczka and DeGroot retire.

It’s a historic moment for them and for the community to see one of their own, a woman who first attended Spanish language Masses at St. Willebrord Church as a 4-year-old, grow up to become a community leader and member of Casa Alba Melanie’s board of directors.

Garcia said she wants to honor the legacy of Maczka and DeGroot, affectionately known in the community as Sister Melanie and Father Ken, and the history of the resource center they founded in Green Bay a decade ago. She also plans to address new and pressing challenges faced by Green Bay’s Hispanic community.

As families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic many continue to struggle not only financially, but also with mental health issues including  depression, anxiety and some forms of addiction.

Garcia believes better access to resources and education about mental health is crucial to tackle these difficulties.

“We need more access to therapy in Spanish, support in the schools and more information about what is mental health, and why is it important?” she said.

RELATED: Brown County leaders acknowledge early COVID-19 slips including for non-English speakers, praise other actions

There are also other longstanding problems, she said.

Immigration is still an obstacle for many Hispanics, with many families having mixed legal status.

Many parents are undocumented, she said, while their children, having been born in the United States, are citizens.

This places a burden and a lot of responsibility on those sons and daughters who have access to things that their parents don’t, such as a drivers license, Medicaid or Medicare, and financial support programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

While Casa Alba's role has been one of advocacy and assistance on these issues, Garcia describes herself as an "ally, advocate and an activist."

"To me an activist means someone who is actively working, to not only bring awareness to issues, but also finding solutions," she said.

In addition, Garcia wants to promote higher education, which will help the community grow and forge a new generation of leaders.

“We want more Latino professionals in our area, and to get there, education is one step forward,” she said.

More: 'Pertenece a la comunidad hispana': los cofundadores de Casa ALBA Melanie se jubilarán cuando el centro cumpla 10 años

More: 'It belongs to the Hispanic community': Casa ALBA Melanie co-founders to retire as center turns 10

Helping others is a family value

Garcia said she developed a desire to help others and drive change at an early age.

In second grade she helped her Spanish-speaking classmates communicate with their teachers in school. She also assisted them with their homework.

“I never cared when they said, ‘You are the teacher’s pet’; I always wanted to help,” she said.

As a 13-year-old, she was involved as a volunteer in initiatives to serve the Hispanic community in Green Bay. That charity work gave her a better sense of the community's needs and how she could use her talent to serve others.

Now, as the new executive director, she’ll get to put into practice all her gathered experience and knowledge, as well as her leadership skills.

Garcia was 4 when she moved to Green Bay from Washington state with her parents, both migrants from Mexico, in 1995.

Her parents learned there was Spanish Mass at St. Willebrord Church, and they were welcomed to the area by Maczka and DeGroot.

Given that history, Garcia said, she feels that her new role at the nonprofit is sort of a “full circle moment.”

She has a great bond with Maczka and DeGroot, having been involved in church activities since she was a young child. She became a member of Casa Alba's board of directors in 2019.

Maczka believes that, for Garcia, this new step is a “dream fulfilled,” and she said it is inspiring to see young people she has “come to know and love, take ownership and leadership.”

“I think she is going to do great. … She’s been in a lot of responsible positions,” Sister Melanie said.

Professional and passionate about her work

Garcia for the last two years has worked for College Ready, a Green Bay nonprofit that helps students and their parents prepare for college.

As coordinator of College Ready's NEW Scholars High School program, she helped students understand all the steps needed to get into college. At the same time, she taught parents how important higher education was for their children and how to support them.

“She was really great at that. She was fantastic in creating relationships not just with the students but with the families,” said Brent Roubal, executive director at College Ready.

Roubal said Garcia is an avid worker, passionate about helping, and willing to work the extra hours.

“When Amanda gets involved — has the passion for what she is doing — she is behind it 110%,” he said.

Garcia graduated at Green Bay East High School, and received her bachelor's degree from St. Norbert College in 2013, with a major in political science and international studies with a minor in peace and Justice. She also received her master's in international Affairs from Marquette University in 2015.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Casa Alba Melanie's new director, Amanda Garcia, grew up in Green Bay's Hispanic community, found career in advocacy, education

Community Policy