Wisconsin State

Ojibwe College officials are planning a $175 million expansion project in northern Wisconsin in an effort to become a university

By Frank Vaisvilas, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

HAYWARD – The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Nation’s plan to expand its tribal college will probably be the largest building construction project in northern Wisconsin for years to come, tribal officials said.

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College President Russell Swagger said the $175 million project will be divided in stages and could take up to 20 years to complete, after which the college plans to become a university.

The campus currently sits on 20 acres and the expansion project will add another 240. The first stage of the project includes dormitories as well as single and multifamily housing. Swagger said the housing has been “fast-tracked” and should be completed within three years.

The college received $5 million this spring as part of federal funding secured by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to be used to build student housing.

“I worked to include this federal funding because it delivers support from Washington to Wisconsin,” Baldwin said in a statement. “This federal funding will support a wide variety of improvements in our state.”

Swagger said the institution is currently mostly a commuter college attended by older adults. But he hopes with the addition of the dorms and courses more students will start attending immediately after high school.

He said the college currently offers six-week training courses in skills such as carpentry, welding and information technology but soon plans to offer continuous ongoing education in those programs.

“That’ll be a whole new set of people we don’t serve right now,” Swagger said. “We’re really excited about that.”

He said a committee is seeking ways to raise money for the expansion project, including federal grants and donations.

The college’s student base is currently about 95 tribal citizens, but Swagger said they are accepting open enrollment.

The college offers standard courses typically found at most junior colleges but also provides traditional Indigenous teachings, such as in spearfishing and wild ricing.

Swagger said the expansion project when completed will help improve the economy of the tribe and surrounding areas.

“That’s our role in the community, it’s to help lift people up,” he said.

Frank Vaisvilas is a Report For America corps member based at the Green Bay Press-Gazette covering Native American issues in Wisconsin. He can be reached at 920-228-0437 or fvaisvilas@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank . Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA .

