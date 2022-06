FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The creators of a podcast, focusing on the disappearance of Laurie Depies, are hoping a new episode, could bring in additional leads in the nearly 30 year old case. “Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” is focusing on the 1992 disappearance of Laurie Depies. The then 20-year old disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s Town of Menasha apartment complex on the night of August 19th. She was never seen again.

MENASHA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO