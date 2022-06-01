Search for Missing Man to Resume Today

The long-standing tradition of gathering for Sheboygan high school graduation at Vollrath Bowl is just over a week away for the Class of ‘22. Seniors from Central, Etude, North, South, and George Warriner High Schools will “walk the bowl” and receive their diplomas during ceremonies that begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11th, and it’s expected that their friends and families will fill the park to celebrate with them – that’s assuming the weather cooperates. If it doesn’t, the start time could be shifted, or the entire event could be moved to Sunday the 12th. Any changes would be posted to the Sheboygan Area School District’s website homepage.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO