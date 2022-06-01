Win 2 tickets to Tiwa Savage!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Steely Dan, Neko Case, Gucci Mane and More

It's looking like a mostly mellow week, North Texas. For your concert calendar, things kick off with just a touch of jazz as experimental rock band Steely Dan gets things going in Fort Worth and Tim Cappello heats things up in the heart of Deep Ellum. Also starting Thursday is the WTFemme!? podcast's first festival, FemmeFest, which goes through Saturday. On Friday night, Neko Case brings her retrospective tour down Greenville Avenue while Anika hosts a dark dance party at Cheap Steaks. In Denton that night, Upsetting and Genius Christ give Denton a farewell before a short tour. Saturday, the ol' dirty basement in Denton comes roaring back to life while Kenny Chesney fills AT&T Stadium. Gucci Mane plays Fort Worth for the first time ever on Sunday and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory hosts a night of late '90s nostalgia next Tuesday. Let's get this summer going!
The Rock's Food Truck and Tequila is in Dallas Saturday (It's Free)

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on social media, you know he's an advocate for drinking tequila (and sweating, which definitely needs more advocacy). With that big cheesy grin, he loves to remind fans to "drink your tequila," just like Mom implored us to drink our milk. But Mom...
We Saw This Coming: Carbone's Sues Carbone For Trademark Infringement

As first reported in The Dallas Morning News, Carbone's Fine Food And Wine has filed a 34-page lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas against new restaurant Carbone, from New York City, arguing that Carbone is infringing on Carbone's trademark and causing confusion among Dallas diners.
A Spectrum Cable Guy Killed Betty Thomas in 2019. Her Family Says the Company Is to Blame.

Betty Jo McClain Thomas, 83, thought her Spectrum cable guy had just come to make repairs when she let him into her Las Colinas home. A family Christmas and birthday party was scheduled that night in 2019, but Thomas didn’t show. When her family went to check on her, they found her dead on the living room floor. The family didn’t know it yet, but she had been robbed and stabbed to death by cable technician Roy James Holden, Jr.
