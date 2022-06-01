Win 2 tickets to Tiwa Savage!

It's looking like a mostly mellow week, North Texas. For your concert calendar, things kick off with just a touch of jazz as experimental rock band Steely Dan gets things going in Fort Worth and Tim Cappello heats things up in the heart of Deep Ellum. Also starting Thursday is the WTFemme!? podcast's first festival, FemmeFest, which goes through Saturday. On Friday night, Neko Case brings her retrospective tour down Greenville Avenue while Anika hosts a dark dance party at Cheap Steaks. In Denton that night, Upsetting and Genius Christ give Denton a farewell before a short tour. Saturday, the ol' dirty basement in Denton comes roaring back to life while Kenny Chesney fills AT&T Stadium. Gucci Mane plays Fort Worth for the first time ever on Sunday and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory hosts a night of late '90s nostalgia next Tuesday. Let's get this summer going!

DENTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO