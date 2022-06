The 2023 Toyota Corolla sedan and hatchback models are getting slight changes outside and big improvements inside. (The new-for-2022 Corolla Cross SUV, being new, needs nor receives any updates beyond a new hybrid model for 2023.) Besides a redesigned front fascia and new LED daytime running lights, the 2023 Corolla upgrades to Toyota's newest infotainment system—the same setup that debuted in the 2022 Tundra pickup—while the Corolla Hybrid now offers the option for all-wheel drive. The biggest news of all is that the Corolla sedan's ancient 1.8-liter engine has been dropped from the lineup, leaving only the more powerful 2.0-liter I-4 from last year's Corolla XSE sedan and the hatchback models as the lone non-hybrid powertrain for 2023.

3 DAYS AGO