Fort Collins Rescue Mission chooses new site for shelter for men experiencing homelessness

Fort Collins Rescue Mission has selected 1311 N. College Ave. as its preferred location for a new 24/7 shelter for men experiencing homelessness.

The announcement comes after more than two years of study by two iterations of the city's Homelessness Advisory Committee and a vote the rescue mission's board of directors last week.

The site was selected for its proximity to other services and immediate availability, said Seth Forwood, Fort Collins Rescue Mission's senior director.

"Given the limitations of people experiencing homelessness, even a half mile closer to resources like mental health and medical health can make the difference between someone staying entrenched in homelessness and somebody getting services and finding stable housing," he said.

Bohemian Foundation purchased the land at 1311 N. College Ave. for $1.75 million in 2019 and it's available when Fort Collins Rescue Mission is ready to move ahead, said Cheryl Zimlich, Bohemian's executive director, who also served on the Homelessness Advisory Committee.

A second potential site owned by Larimer County on Vine Drive would not be available for a couple years when the county moves its fleet services department.

"We need to build capacity for shelter beds in the community right now," Forwood said. "It is too dire a situation to wait extra years to build capacity because that means those are extra winters where we run the risk of being overwhelmed by demand."

Every winter, the mission "cobbles together" temporary overnight shelters in warehouses or conference rooms to ensure men experiencing homelessness have a place to go in Colorado's sometimes harsh conditions. "We need to get to a permanent option sooner rather than later because the risk is too great," Forwood said. "That risk is life and death."

Fort Collins Rescue Mission now must iron out the details, including cost, fundraising, funding partners, timeline, design, services and community outreach for a new facility.

The selection of North College Avenue likely surprised no one. It has the fewest obstacles and quickest development timeline, was the reason Bohemian purchased the site, and was the location the city identified in 2019 for a new shelter before backlash from the North Fort Collins Business Association forced the city to create the Homelessness Advisory Committee .

Zimlich told the Coloradoan in an email that "Bohemian wanted to make the site available as one option for a homeless services facility. Since then, we have kept the offer open to provide the land for this purpose. We are ready to make the site available to the Rescue Mission as they determine their next steps."

Bohemian, owned by billionaire philanthropist Pat Stryker, intends to donate the land; the county did not, but price was not a determining factor, Forwood said. "We are in the process of determining all of the costs that would be involved in a new shelter, and I can't say the price tag was a huge determining factor simply because at this stage of development we are trying to gather all of the facts for that."

Ultimately, the Rescue Mission will sell its current building on prime downtown real estate at the corner of Jefferson and Linden streets. No timeline for that has been established, Forwood said.

The decision to go forward with 1311 N. College Ave., while not unexpected, was not welcome news to the North Fort Collins Business Association, which favored the Vine Drive site.

"The outcome is no big surprise," said Dean Hoag, chairman of NFCBA, who also served on the Homelessness Advisory Committee. "Going through the process you could see the direction it was heading," he said, suggesting the outcome was known from the start.

"All you really had to do was follow the money," he said. "In my opinion, it went through the process to make the appearance and perspective look good to the public, but ultimately we were going to end up with the same result. It's sad we spent a lot of money and time getting to a final decision that I feel was predetermined."

Interim City Manager Kelly DiMartino said there was value in pausing and going back and doing due diligence in assessing alternative sites. "I do believe there was a genuine assessment of alternative sites in the community," she said.

"This was the value of having a Homelessness Advisory Committee that had representatives from a wide variety of perspectives and background ... they were there with the genuine intent to do this work, and I think they did," DiMartino said. "What we saw as the biggest point of consensus is consensus for the need for a shelter."

There was no consensus among Homeless Advisory Committee members on which of the two sites they favored. Each had some positives and negatives.

"Unfortunately, I don't know that there was ever going to be a perfect site," DiMartino said. The city owns land adjacent to Bohemian's property, which could lead to some collaboration in the future, she said.

For now, the city remains a funding partner for the new shelter, and the planning department will review site design before it goes to the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission. Any P&Z decision can be appealed to the City Council, which could ultimately be the final decision maker.

NFCBA has argued that many of the social safety net services are already located in north Fort Collins and adding a shelter would compound challenges associated with people experiencing homelessness.

Forwood has attended NFCBA meetings for a couple years, listening to business' concerns about locating a 24/7 shelter on North College Avenue.

"I very much appreciate they have been willing to talk with me and voice their concerns to me face to face," Forwood said. "My top priority is to build a shelter that's best for people experiencing homelessness, our guests. It's a balance between being a service for the community because I believe a new homeless shelter that matches the demand in the community for people experiencing homelessness seeking a safe place will be a community benefit."

Fort Collins Rescue Mission's current Jefferson Street location began operating as a 24/7 shelter a year ago and saw a vast reduction in the number of complaints from neighboring businesses.

Instead of loitering around the building waiting for the mission to open for meals or a bed, guests could remain inside during the day. Neighboring business owners "are now some of our biggest champions whereas before they had dire concerns about operating their businesses next to a homeless shelter," Forwood said.

What's next

Once Fort Collins Rescue Mission is ready to go forward with design and plans, it will have to go through the city's development review process, including approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Any P&Z decision can be appealed to the City Council, which could ultimately be the final decision maker.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins Rescue Mission chooses new site for shelter for men experiencing homelessness