Marshfield, WI

Road construction season is underway in Marshfield. What can drivers expect this summer?

By Renee Hickman, Marshfield News-Herald
 3 days ago

MARSHFIELD – Summer road construction season has arrived, and Marshfield residents can expect to see orange cones and road closed signs into October, according to Dan Knoeck, the city's public works director.

The project that will most impact drivers will be the reconstruction of East 17th Street, from Maple Avenue to Peach Avenue, an access point for the Marshfield Fairgrounds, Knoeck said.

The road has been closed since April and the project is expected to be completed in October. Knoeck said the city will see the most issues during the Central Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 23-28. During that time, the fairgrounds can be accessed at 14th Street instead of 17th Street.

"This road was in really tough shape," said Knoeck, adding that the asphalt was deteriorating and there were many potholes. "It's been on our list for a number of years, and it has gotten delayed in the past due to funding limitations."

The city will add new sidewalks, Knoeck said, which is important to improving walkability in an area with heavy pedestrian traffic during fair season and for other events held at the site.

The total reconstruction of the street will include new sanitary sewers, a water main, storm sewers, as well as curbs, gutters and sidewalks on both sides of the street.

The city also has several smaller residential street maintenance and improvement projects planned, including some sewer projects, Knoeck said.

"We've got some neighborhood streets where we're replacing asphalt pavement, doing some drainage improvements," he said. "Nothing that would be a major traffic impact, mainly just impacts to the local neighborhoods."

Renee Hickman covers rural issues in Wisconsin. Contact at rhickman@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @ReneeNHickman.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Road construction season is underway in Marshfield. What can drivers expect this summer?

