Etowah County, AL

Commissioners approve sale of Thomas Drive warehouse; Horton unhappy

By Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
Etowah County Commissioners in a special called meeting on Tuesday approved the sale of the county warehouse on Thomas Drive at a previously discussed price of $1.5 million to NantBioPlastics.

"The purpose of this sale was to retain a business here in Etowah County, as they said they would either be expanding here with the warehouse or relocating out of the county with no in-between," explained Chief Administrative Officer Shane Ellison.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton expressed concern about the sale of the warehouse, however. His office has been using 75% of the facility since it was purchased by the county in 2016 at a cost of $862,000.

"It is important that we may not need all 54,000 square foot of the warehouse we have, (but) we still have a Joint Special Operations Group that need to keep their equipment properly stored indoors," he said. "This includes our special teams such as our marine team, our dive team and our bomb teams."

Horton also called out the price at which the warehouse was sold, which he estimated at $25 per square foot.

"I question that as a citizen as well to be able to replace the building, even half of it, at that price. I believe we paid more than what we are selling it for," he said. "My upmost concern with the sale of this building is the safety of our citizens. If we are not able to adequately respond to situations, we will be putting lives on the line."

Ellison said, "It will take some time to get things relocated such as equipment and other things and we will be working on securing a new covered warehouse space. We do know of a place next to the Drug Task Force that would allow for us to construct something new, but given the costs of materials, it will be easier for us to follow up on some leads we have for leasing or buying a space."

Horton said he does not believe the space at near the Drug Task Force would work based on what he has looked at, citing several repairs that need to be made to make the space adequate.

"I've had people reach out to offer land that we can build on, but not only do we need enough space but we also need a place that is centrally located," he said. "If there is something that is more economical for all of us that still allows us to respond in a timely manner, I'll be the first to say it's a good deal, but I want it to be on the record that I fought to keep this building as it has served a good purpose."

Commissioner Jamie Grant assured Horton that when the time came for them to find a new space, he would have the greatest say as to where that would go.

"I believe I can speak for everyone when I say that we don't want you or your department to go without the things you need," he added.

Commissioners in closing out agenda items for May also approved a resolution that would allow Alabama Power to have the right of way on Thomas Drive so the company can go in and do maintenance on the power on this area, especially the warehouse that has been sold.

They ended the meeting by approving a resolution proposed by Commissioner Tim Ramsey to declare Hope for Paws animal rescue as a organization that serves a public purpose and therefore is eligible to receive public funds.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Nantbioplastics
Gadsden, AL
