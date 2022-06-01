Michigan Avenue businesses in Lansing to receive $450,000 facelift this summer

Colleen Kelley has owned The Avenue, a bar and restaurant located on the 2000 block of Michigan Avenue, for 17 years, and she's ready to give the place a facelift.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a long time," Kelley said. "Structurally, it needed to get done."

Among the changes, she's stripping off the wood facade covering her building to the original brick, which will be cleaned and repaired.

The Avenue isn't the only business along Michigan Avenue that will see facade improvements this summer.

The entire north side of the 2000 block — also home to Everybody Reads, the Green Door, Asian Gourmet, Halal Meats and Grocery, Bead Boutique, Triple Goddess, China Flavor, Bill Leech Repair Service and Soulful Earth Herbals — is getting better signage, energy-efficient windows and other improvements to heighten the look of the block.

The work is part of a $450,000 corridor improvement project coordinated between the city, the Community Foundation, the Michigan Avenue Corridor Improvement Authority and business owners. Financial contributions from the business owners are being determined.

"These corridors are gateways to the city and focal points for our neighborhoods," said Karl Dorshimer, president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Development Corporation, in an email. "The goal is to use this as a pilot program."

The corridor improvement program has existed in Lansing for decades, but facade improvements typically take place one storefront at a time to evenly distribute funding around the city, Mayor Andy Schor said. This is a different approach.

“This project will transform the 2000 block as a whole and serve as a pilot for potential other facade improvements along Michigan Avenue,” said Jonathan Lum, Michigan Avenue Corridor Improvement Authority board chair in a press release. “We wanted to make a visibly dynamic impact that will excite other businesses and inspire them to make improvements, perhaps with a similar collaborative funding model.”

Michigan Avenue stretches from the Capitol Building to East Lansing, and some sections of it are traveled by as many as 20,000 people every day, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation traffic volume map.

For that reason, having Michigan Avenue look its best is important, Schor said.

"You don't want to show a blighted community," he said. "You want to show an exciting community, somewhere they want to stay and have dinner after work and come back on the weekend."

The Michigan Avenue Corridor Improvement Authority chose the north side of the 2000 block of Michigan Avenue as its first major project because it already has a number of active businesses, and most of the south side of the block has been developed with new apartments and storefronts.

Elsewhere on Michigan Avenue, Sparrow Hospital, located about a mile from the 2000 block, is building a $350 million, five-story tower at its Michigan Avenue campus that will add more than 100 patient rooms and bring more attention to the corridor.

"We have a vibrant city with a lot of businesses that do a lot of work inside, but we want to help have the outside look good," Shor said. "This isn't just fixing windows to make them energy efficient."

Earlier this year, the city received $1 million in federal funding which will go toward modernizing traffic signals and other infrastructure improvements along Michigan Avenue to make the area safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Kelley, who is making facade improvements at The Avenue through a different city grant that requires a 50% match for funding, said she hoped the city also would consider investing in things like trash receptacles, parking and places to plant because that will make the area more functional.

"It's a wonderful neighborhood, and it's very walkable," she said. "The facade changes will be nice, but I don't think it's going to do much for economic development."

The city is working closely with businesses to make improvements along the corridor to see what they need, according to Schor.

"Making sure you have the right cleaning and painting, and sometimes you have awnings and streetscapes, all that is a part of this program," he said.

Although facade improvements may not seem like major economic development, a little bit of paint can go a long way, according to Dorshimer.

"We expect more folks to be attracted to and frequent the businesses," Dorshimer said. "This not only assists businesses who have been negatively impacted during the pandemic, but it also adds an attraction and placemaking aspect for those that live, work, and visit the corridor."

The 2000 block project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

