Anita Baker books homecoming at Little Caesars Arena — first major Detroit show since 1995

Detroit will have one more night with Anita Baker after all.

Three years after indicating her touring career was a wrap, the Motor City-born songstress has set a July 22 date at Little Caesars Arena, her first concert in the city proper since 2008 and her biggest one in 27 years.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

In 2018, the Grammy-decorated R&B star strongly suggested she was retiring — even naming the following year’s tour her “Farewell Concert Series.” No Michigan dates were included.

But coming out of the pandemic, Baker has seemed eager to get back at it, booking a hot-selling, eight-night run at the Venetian in Las Vegas. That residency started May 20 and will wrap up this Saturday.

Baker, who made her name around Detroit with the group Chapter 8 and went on to national fame in the ‘80s with hits such as “Sweet Love” and “Giving You the Best That I Got,” last played the metro area with a 2010 show at Clarkston’s DTE Energy Music Theatre (now Pine Knob).

Her last concert within the city limits of Detroit came at MotorCity Casino's Sound Board in 2008. Baker played the Fox Theatre on July 21, 1995.

