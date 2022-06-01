Meet David Eckert, new Southern Miss beat writer for the Hattiesburg American

HATTIESBURG — Taking up a 1,188-mile journey to a place I’d never been before to become the Hattiesburg American’s Southern Miss beat writer was — admittedly — a leap of faith.

Composing this on a makeshift desk, plopped on the only chair presently in my home after less than a week in town, I can already tell I’ve made the right choice.

The people of Hattiesburg couldn’t possibly have been more welcoming to this stranger from Pennsylvania, parachuting in to cover their beloved Golden Eagles .

My hope is to repay that kindness with journalism that engages, entertains and — above all — informs a community that has made its enthusiasm for Southern Miss sports more than apparent in just a few days.

I’ve spent just a little under six years reporting on Penn State athletics in varying capacities, first as a student and then as a professional. I’ve covered a Super Bowl, worked the courtside media bench at Madison Square Garden and had the privilege of covering games at some of the great landmarks of college football across Big Ten country.

But, when I take a moment to consider the work I took the most pride in — the stories that brought me the most satisfaction and the most joy — almost all of them required taking some kind of leap into a place I’d never experienced before.

There was a trip to the mountain outpost of Lake Placid, New York, to learn about a niche sport called Team Handball and its attempts to be competitive when the United States hosts The Olympics in 2028.

There was a journey to Youngstown, Ohio, to dive into junior ice hockey, its culture and how it impacts the college game.

You’ll find that I enjoy shining a light on the nooks and crannies, taking small details and blowing them out into something big. Quirks fascinate me. If you find me on Twitter, you’ll quickly notice that I make some truly awful puns.

But, more than anything, my goal is to serve you — the people of Hattiesburg. Journalism is at its best when closely intertwined with the community it serves. I want to tell the stories you care about, bring you the hard news you need, and hopefully make you crack a smile or two while I’m at it.

I won’t pretend that this isn’t a little bit of an adjustment. If an early afternoon spent in the sun at Pete Taylor Park is any indication of what’s to come, my internal thermometer is in dire need of a recalibration. I’m more accustomed to hearing “yinz” than “y’all,” and I can’t say I’ve ever eaten crawfish.

With a little bit of time, I know I’ll be right up to speed, because it’s obvious Hattiesburg is a place full of people whose first instinct is to be kind, people with strong values, and people who deserve to have a light shined on the things they care about.

I’ll work every day to shine that light on Southern Miss. That, after all, is why I took the leap.

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Meet David Eckert, new Southern Miss beat writer for the Hattiesburg American