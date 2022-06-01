ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, ND

Celebrating Warwick Graduates

By K. William Boyer, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: Closing out this year's graduation celebration is the Warwick High School seniors. We have enjoyed celebrating the regions graduating classes with you and we look forward to sharing them with you next year!

Valedictorian - Peyton Azure

Salutatorian - Khloe Cavanaugh

Honor Students - Hillary Archambault, Cayden Feather, Genevieve Feather, Shanese Jetty

Other graduates: Jayla Alberts, Skylor Anderson, Dante Baer, Grace Azure, Abigail Cavanaugh, Rylie Cavanaugh, Trayci Dunn, Kylen Guy, Clevelynn Touche, Jocelyn Brown

Class Motto - "We will either find a way or make one." -Hannibal-

Class Flower - Orange rose

Class colors - Black and white

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, ND
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Brown
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

381
Followers
816
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy