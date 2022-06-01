Celebrating Warwick Graduates
EDITOR'S NOTE: Closing out this year's graduation celebration is the Warwick High School seniors. We have enjoyed celebrating the regions graduating classes with you and we look forward to sharing them with you next year!
Valedictorian - Peyton Azure
Salutatorian - Khloe Cavanaugh
Honor Students - Hillary Archambault, Cayden Feather, Genevieve Feather, Shanese Jetty
Other graduates: Jayla Alberts, Skylor Anderson, Dante Baer, Grace Azure, Abigail Cavanaugh, Rylie Cavanaugh, Trayci Dunn, Kylen Guy, Clevelynn Touche, Jocelyn Brown
Class Motto - "We will either find a way or make one." -Hannibal-
Class Flower - Orange rose
Class colors - Black and white
