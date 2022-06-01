Meet the 2022 Memphis Area High School Sports Awards spring sport nominees

The 2022 Memphis Area High School Sports Awards, presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans of Tennessee, will be held live on June 6 at the Orpheum Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The show honors more than 200 high school athletes from across the Memphis area as well as awarding players of the year for more than 20 sports. It will also include several major awards, including overall Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and the Courage Award.

More: Meet the Memphis Area High School Sports Awards fall sport nominees

More: Meet the Memphis Area High School Sports Awards winter sport nominees

Nominated athletes must register for the event at this website. Each nominated athlete will receive one free ticket for admittance to the show. Additional tickets may be purchased at this link. All details, including dress code, more about the event and other details are available at sportsawards.usatoday.com/memphis.

Here are the nominees for all spring sports for the Memphis Area High School Sports Awards:

Baseball

Thomas Crabtree, Collierville High School — JR

Matthew Dallas, Briarcrest Christian School — JR

Josh Gibbs, Bartlett High School — SR

Bradley Loftin, DeSoto Central High School — SR

Dean McCalla, Houston High School — JR

Donovan Mitchell, Houston High School — SO

Ryan Musselwhite, DeSoto Central High School — SR

Grayson Saunier, Collierville High School — SR

Anthony Scarpino, Christian Brothers High School — JR

Galvin Sims Jr., Whitehaven High School — SR

James Smith, Northpoint Christian School — SR

John Webb, Christian Brothers High School — SR

Boys Lacrosse

Huston Brown, Collierville High School — SR

Drew Clift, Memphis University School — JR

D.K. Killebrew, Houston High School — JR

John Miraglia, St. George's Independent School — SR

William Simonton, Christian Brothers High School — SR

Ben Stegall, Houston High School — SR

Girls Lacrosse

Carrington Davis, St. Mary's Episcopal School — SR

Cassidy Jones, White Station High School — SR

Michelle Le, White Station High School — SR

Alli Martin, St. George's Independent School — SR

Maggie Pietri, Houston High School — SR

Jackie Tiongco, Bartlett High School — SR

Boys Soccer

Johnny Drouillard, Christian Brothers High School — SR

Maryo Elsheikh, Bartlett High School — SR

Hunter Lomasney, Christian Brothers High School — SR

Micah Soper, Collierville High School — SR

Cage Warmuth, Houston High School — SR

Softball

Zoie Bernard, St. Benedict at Auburndale School — FR

Addie Graham, Arlington High School — SO

Neely Grantham, Tipton-Rosemark Academy High School — FR

Katelyn Jones, Brighton High School — JR

Katey McGee, Houston High School — JR

Emily Richarde, Arlington High School — JR

Cailey Robbins, Houston High School — SR

Julia Shaw, Hernando High School — SR

Neely Taylor, St. Benedict at Auburndale School — SR

Savannah Wilbanks, DeSoto Central High School — JR

Aubrey Williams, Lewisburg High School — JR

Emma Wolfe, Collierville High School — JR

Boys Tennis

Ranjay Arul, Collierville High School — JR

Dylan Barber, Middle College High School — SO

Wiley Burton, Christian Brothers High School — FR

Roberto Ferrer, Memphis University School — SR

Tristan Kelly, Collierville High School — JR

Danny Hamze, Lausanne Collegiate High School — JR

Girls Tennis

Ella De Jesus, Collierville High School — JR

Emma Huggins, Briarcrest Christian School — FR

Zoeya Kahn, Lausanne Collegiate High School — JR

Claudia Ribeiro, St Mary's Episcopal School — FR

Kai Wince, Lausanne Collegiate High School — SR

Aleyla Wooten, St George's Independent School — SR

Boys Track & Field

Kylan Bernard, Bartlett High School — SR

Terrick Johnson, Whitehaven High School — SR

Cortland Noble, White Station High School — JR

Christian Perez, Munford High School — SR

Tayshun Thomas, Whitehaven High School — JR

Jordan Ware, Memphis Central High School — JR

Zavien Wolfe, Memphis Central High School — JR

Girls Track & Field

Nyla Blackmon, Southwind High School — SR

Ramya King, Memphis Central High School — SR

Zoe Marsh, Houston High School — SR

Alyssa Raymond, East High School — JR

Lauren Rutlin, St. George's Independent School — JR

Emma Tucker, Collierville High School — SR

NOMINATED ATHLETES REGISTER HERE FOR THE 2022 MEMPHIS AREA SPORTS AWARDS.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Meet the 2022 Memphis Area High School Sports Awards spring sport nominees