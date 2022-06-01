Shelby Warriors? Ontario Whippets? Richland County rivals make state meet a group effort

ONTARIO — When the Shelby Whippets saw their track being demolished a week before the start of the state track meet, they were left without a place to train for the biggest meet of their young lives.

The Ontario Warriors, just about 10 miles away, were gearing up to help Ellie Maurer and Miles Meisse reach their full potential in the final weekend of the season.

But instead of hogging the entire track for just two athletes, an invitation was sent welcoming the Whippets to Ontario for a week. The result? The Shelby Warriors. Or Ontario Whippets. Whichever they are, the two Richland County schools joined forces to help each other prepare for the state track meet on Friday and Saturday by practicing together.

"I am extremely grateful to have a team so close to us who will let us come and practice," Shelby junior Kayla Gonzales said. "We need to get that speed work in and we can't just run the roads every day. It is extremely generous. They also have a super nice track that is better than our old one that is now gone."

The construction of Shelby's new athletic complex began this week and with that, the track was taken out as the plans are for a new all-turf football/soccer field and a brand new eight-lane track to be installed. But the timing couldn't have been worse for the six individuals and two relay teams hoping to bring home some hardware this weekend.

Gonzales is a state qualifier in the 1,600-meter run and as a member of the 4x800 relay team along with senior Reyna Hoffman, sophomore Channon Cundiff and freshman Emma Montgomery. Hoffman is also running in the 800 on Saturday. The four ladies showed up on Tuesday morning excited to train with Ontario's 3,200-meter state qualifier Ellie Maurer.

"We run against them all year long so we know them well and are friends," Hoffman said. "That makes it really cool to be able to come together and run together before state since we all made it there together. They are super supportive."

In fact, they have been supportive of each other all season long. They all follow each other on an app called Strava, a social media platform for runners who can share their workouts and progress which measures heart rate and pace.

"It is kind of funny because we got it during cross country and it was whatever, but now, we are telling everyone to get it," Hoffman said. "It is an addiction. It is like Facebook for runners. You have to come up with cool captions and photos. It is fun."

Every time Maurer posts her run, the Shelby girls are the first to give her 'kudos' which is equivalent to likes on other social media platforms. Maurer always returns the favor.

"It is awesome," Maurer said. "The Shelby team is always giving me kudos whenever I post something. They are always the firsts to give me kudos and I always make sure to give them right back. It is fun."

The app has become an obsession among the Shelby and Ontario runners this season.

"Strava is awesome because it brings the entire running community together," Gonzales said. "You can support everyone. Someone will run 10 miles and seeing everyone congratulate each other and show each other that kind of support is amazing. It is such a positive and supportive app."

It can also be a good way to build a competitive drive. If the runners see someone post a monster workout with 10 miles worth of running, it can drive them to do something even better the next time.

"She (Gonzales) is really bad with that," Hoffman said with a laugh.

"I am OCD about it," Gonzales said with a laugh. "If my mileage isn't perfectly on, I have to make sure it is right on the number. It also gives me goals to strive for. If I see someone out there working hard, I want to do it too. If someone has a big day, I feel like I need to step it up tomorrow. It motivates you in a good way."

Sharing is caring

This week isn't the first time Ontario and Shelby have joined forces, though it is the first time during the actual season. Mostly, it has been during the offseason when Ontario would ask their Shelby comrades to come to work out for a Chocolate Milk Mile. The group chugged a glass of chocolate milk, ran 400 meters and repeated the process until they completed 1,600 meters of running and four glasses of milk.

"We love sharing the track with Shelby," Maurer said. "We have grown very close with them this year ever since the end of cross country season. During the winter, we shared the track with them a few times and that was pretty fun.

"We have no problem sharing a track with them. We always joke that if Shelby and Ontario could combine, we would have a power team."

She isn't wrong.

Maurer and Gonzales have become good friends over the last couple of weeks after they both competed against each other in the 1,600 at the MOAC championships. Then, they cheered each other on as they both won district and regional championships, Gonzales in the 1,600 and Maurer in the 3,200, over the last two weeks.

"I just started having good conversations with her a couple of weeks ago after the MOAC meet and we talked a lot about the mile race and how everything went," Maurer said. "After she ran a 5:03 last week, I just wanted to congratulate her on such a crazy time."

By also sharing the track, Ontario and Shelby can share knowledge over the next few days as the state meet looms. Maurer has been envious of how Shelby's close-knit program helps multiple athletes advance to state every single year. She might pick some brains about how Ontario can do that in the future.

"They are one of the only teams I have seen be so close with each other," Maurer said. "I would love to have something like that."

Ontario's only other state qualifier, Miles Meisse in the 800, agrees.

"I feel like they have a very good family aspect within their program," Meisse said. "They are all super connected."

Meisse will train alongside a plethora of Shelby runners. Mason Hendrickson and Huck Finnegan both qualified in the 3,200 and both are members of the 4x800 team along with Marshall Moore and Luke Dininger. Garrett Baker (pole vault) and Connor Henkel (long jump) will also suit up for Shelby this weekend.

Hendrickson and Finnegan have watched Meisse over the last three weeks and have been impressed with his ability to save his kick for late in the race. That is something they hope to take away from training with him this week.

"I think it is really cool to be able to run with Miles who is a great 800 runner," Hendrickson said. "It is a great opportunity to see what the competition will be like, but also be friends with him and hang out working together. He will probably be pushing us.

"He has always impressed me with how smart he races. I have never been a very good 800 runner, so I would like to learn a bit from him about how he sits back and gets out really hard that last lap. Maybe I can see if he works out a little differently than we do."

Finnegan agrees.

"We have been friends with him the entire track season and even more," Finnegan said. "We have grown as friends and maybe we can learn how to get a little extra speed from him.

"I definitely idolize him for his last kick."

It also won't be the first time the trio has trained together. Over the winter, Shelby was invited over to do some preseason work, but before they could run, they had to bring their own shovels and help clear the track of the late winter/early spring snowfall.

"I ran with them once over the winter and it has been really nice to see that at the end of the season, they can come over here and share the track with us," Meisse said. "It is fun to train with them."

Total team effort

Ontario could have easily left Shelby hanging in the breeze.

The Whippets would have been forced to train on the roads of town and figure out different ways to get the necessary prep work for the biggest meet of the season. Instead, they get to take a quick drive down Shelby/Ontario Road, step foot on a comfortable track and work on the things they need to work on in effort to get a spot on the podium.

Gonzales knows how important this week of prep is.

"It is definitely important because you want to get that leg speed," Gonzales said. "You can run on the road every day at a recovery pace, but being on a track allows you to get a feel for what it is going to be at state. It will help so much with the footwork."

Hoffman agrees.

"To get the shorter, faster work in will be huge for us," Hoffman said. "At the end of races, it is always important to have that kick so for us to be able to get that kind of practice on a track the week leading up is very important."

For Hendrickson and Finnegan, it is all about comfort. The two have been training on the streets of Shelby their entire lives but to be able to finish tuning in the small details ahead of their races is massive.

"On the track, it seems much slower but more comfortable," Finnegan said. "On the road, you just feel like you are sprinting and breathing heavily. But on the track, you know where you are and when to kick."

"I think we are a lot better off being on a track for this final week because we will be more comfortable," Hendrickson said. "If we only did road workouts this week instead of going on a track, our legs wouldn't be as ready, our mindset would be off and it would just be odd going into the biggest race of the season."

