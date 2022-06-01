Moneybagg Yo releases new single. Will a new album be next for Memphis rapper?

Chart-topping Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has teamed up with Bluff City producer Tay Keith and Cleveland beat maker DrumGod for a new single, “See Wat I’m Sayin.”

A video for the song, directed by Ben Marc, premiered Friday and amassed more than 3 million views in just five days.

Produced by Keith and DrumGod — who recently signed to Moneybagg's Bread Gang label — "See Wat I'm Sayin" follows on the heels of several singles from Moneybagg's most recent album, 2021’s "A Gangsta's Pain."

The video below contains content some may find offensive.

Since then, the rapper has put out a series of other non-album singles including “Wig” and “Rocky Road,” the latter with Kodak Black. He's also collaborated with YG on “Scared Money" and 2 Chainz on “Pop Music."

Some of Moneybagg's own social media posts suggest "See Wat I'm Sayin" may herald the release of a new album in 2022, in order to carry over the momentum from his star-making 2021.

Moneybagg ascended to the ranks of rap superstardom last year with the release of "A Gangsta's Pain," which topped the Billboard charts on two separate occasions and went on to become fourth highest-selling rap album of the year.

Performances on late night shows "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" would follow, as well as nominations and appearances on various awards shows including at the BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMAs, and iHeartRadio Awards.

In addition to headlining the Beale Street Music Festival in May , Moneybagg was also featured on the cover of Billboard magazine, along with CMG records head Yo Gotti and CMG labelmates EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta and Lehla Samia, with the music industry bible crowning the Memphis company as “The Hardest-Working Label in Hip-Hop.”

Beyond his musical pursuits, Moneybagg has expanded his personal and business profile appearing alongside Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in a Nike ad campaign and becoming an investor in the local bottled water company, Vior Water .

Moneybagg Yo’s "See Wat I'm Sayin" is available on digital platforms now.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Moneybagg Yo releases new single. Will a new album be next for Memphis rapper?