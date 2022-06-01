ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Moneybagg Yo releases new single. Will a new album be next for Memphis rapper?

By Bob Mehr, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Chart-topping Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo has teamed up with Bluff City producer Tay Keith and Cleveland beat maker DrumGod for a new single, “See Wat I’m Sayin.”

A video for the song, directed by Ben Marc, premiered Friday and amassed more than 3 million views in just five days.

Produced by Keith and DrumGod — who recently signed to Moneybagg's Bread Gang label — "See Wat I'm Sayin" follows on the heels of several singles from Moneybagg's most recent album, 2021’s "A Gangsta's Pain."

The video below contains content some may find offensive.

Since then, the rapper has put out a series of other non-album singles including “Wig” and “Rocky Road,” the latter with Kodak Black. He's also collaborated with YG on “Scared Money" and 2 Chainz on “Pop Music."

MEMPHIS IN MAY: From Memphis rap to the '90s: 10 highlights from Beale Street Music Festival

MONEYBAGG YO: 5 tracks from the Memphis rapper that you should know

NBA FINALS: Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and CMG label drop 'official' song for NBA Finals, 'Big League'

Some of Moneybagg's own social media posts suggest "See Wat I'm Sayin" may herald the release of a new album in 2022, in order to carry over the momentum from his star-making 2021.

Moneybagg ascended to the ranks of rap superstardom last year with the release of "A Gangsta's Pain," which topped the Billboard charts on two separate occasions and went on to become fourth highest-selling rap album of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041oL5_0fwm6r7600

Performances on late night shows "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" would follow, as well as nominations and appearances on various awards shows including at the BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV VMAs, and iHeartRadio Awards.

In addition to headlining the Beale Street Music Festival in May , Moneybagg was also featured on the cover of Billboard magazine, along with CMG records head Yo Gotti and CMG labelmates EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta and Lehla Samia, with the music industry bible crowning the Memphis company as “The Hardest-Working Label in Hip-Hop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAYun_0fwm6r7600

Beyond his musical pursuits, Moneybagg has expanded his personal and business profile appearing alongside Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in a Nike ad campaign and becoming an investor in the local bottled water company, Vior Water .

Moneybagg Yo’s "See Wat I'm Sayin" is available on digital platforms now.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Moneybagg Yo releases new single. Will a new album be next for Memphis rapper?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluff City, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
City
Cleveland, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tay Keith
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Mozzy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy