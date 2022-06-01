Big offensive day lifts Hooks past Naturals on Sunday to win series

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

HOOKS 17, NATURALS 4

Top performers

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu 2-3, 3 R, RBI, 4 BB; Luke Berryhill 2-5, 2 R, RBI; Yainer Diaz 3-4, 3 R, 3 RBI, 3 BB; Bryan Arias 3-6, R, 5 RBI, 2B, HR; Shay Whitcomb 3-5, R, 3 RBI; Ronaldo Urdaneta 1-5, 2 R, RBI; Luis Guerrero 2-4, 4 R, RBI, 2 BB, HR; Cody Deason 3 IP, 4 K; Jose Bravo W (2-1), 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Naturals: Maikel Garcia 1-3, R; Ryan Grotjohn 1-1, R, 2 RBI; Tucker Bradley 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Means 1-4, R.

Highlights: The Hooks scored multiple runs in all but two innings in an offensive showcase to win its fourth game in the six-game set. The Hooks opened the game with two runs in the first, two in the second, four in the third and then added two in the fifth, two in the seventh, three in the eighth and two more in the ninth. In all the Hooks, posted 16 hits, all but three were singles.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

NATURALS 6, HOOKS 5 (10 innings)

Top performers

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu 1-5, 2 R; Yainer Diaz 2-5, 2 RBI; Justin Dirden 1-3, 2 RBI; Enmanuel Valdez 2-3, 2 R; Luke Berryhill 1-5, 2B, R.

Naturals: Seuly Matias 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R; Logan Porter 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R; John Rave 1-4, R.

Highlights: Seuly Matias hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the 10th inning to lift the Naturals to a win against the Hooks at Arvest Ballpark. Northwest Arkansas improved to 24-25 after claiming its second win of the series. Enmanuel Valdez and Yainer Diaz combined for four hits and two RBI to lead Corpus Christi, which is now 21-29. The Hooks will try and secure the six-game set with a victory on Sunday in the series finale.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

HOOKS 5, NATURALS 4

Top performers

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu 2-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Yainer Diaz 1-5; Justin Dirden 2-4, 2B, R; Grae Kessinger 1-3, R; Ronaldo Urdaneta 1-1, 2B, RBI, R; Jose Alvarez 2-4, 2B, RBI, R;Adrian Chaidez 4 IP, 2 H, R, 5 K.

Naturals: Maikel Garcia 2-5, 2B; Logan Porter 2-4, HR, RBI, R; Jake Means 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R.

Highlights: The Hooks overcame an early 3-1 deficit by scoring two runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to capture a come-from-behind win against the Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. Wilyer Abreu started the rally with a two-run home run in the seventh and Ronaldo Urdaneta and Jose Alvarez followed with run-producing hits in the eighth to complete the comeback. Adrian Chaidez pitched the final four innings to earn the win and save for Corpus Christi, which is now 21-28. Chaidez allowed one run on two hits and struck out five. Before the game, Hooks third baseman Enmanuel Valdez was named the Texas League Player of the Month for May. Valdez posted a .367 batting average with 10 home runs and 26 RBI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

NATURALS 8, HOOKS 2

Top performers

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu RBI; Luke Berryhill 1-4, RBI.

Naturals: Michael Massey 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Robbie Glendinning 2-4, 2 RBI; Maikel Garcia 2-4, 2 R; Gavin Stupienski 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Dante Biasi 5 IP, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K.

Highlights: The Naturals led 5-0 going into the seventh inning and went on to score eight runs on nine hits to snap the Hooks' two-game winning streak. Corpus Christi's only runs came in the seventh inning behind an RBI groundout by Wilyer Abreu and an RBI single by Luke Berryhill. Michael Massey and Gavin Stupienski combined for four hits and three RBI to lead the Naturals.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

HOOKS 6, NATURALS 2

Top performers

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu 1-4, 2 R; Luke Berryhill 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Justin Dirden 2-4; Enmanuel Valdez 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Grae Kessinger 1-4, 3B, RBI; Jimmy Endersby 5.2 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Joe Record 2.1 IP, 3 K.

Naturals: Robbie Glendinning 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Logan Porter 2-3, 2B; Ryan Grotjohn 1-2, RBI; Jake Means 1-4, 2B.

Highlights: The Hooks overcame an early deficit by scoring two runs in the fourth inning and two in the sixth to claim their second consecutive win against the Naturals. Enmanuel Valdez continued to swing a hot bat by connecting on his team-best 11th home run of the season. Luke Berryhill also went deep for Corpus Christi with his sixth long ball of the season. Hooks starting pitcher Jimmy Endersby earned the win after pitching 5.2 innings, allowing two runs with four strikeouts. Joe Record and Devin Conn combined for three scoreless innings and three strikeouts in relief.

TUESDAY, MAY 31

HOOKS 8, NATURALS 7

Top performers

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu 2-3, HR, 3 R, RBI; Luke Berryhill 1-5, 2B, RBI, R; Justin Dirden 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Enmanuel Valdez 2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Yainer Diaz 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Jose Alvarez 1-4; Matt Ruppenthal 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K, S.

Naturals: Nick Loftin 3-4, 2B, 3 R; Michael Massey 3-4, RBI; Jake Means 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Seuly Matias 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R.

Highlights: Wilyer Abreu tied the game with a solo home run in the seventh inning and Justin Dirden supplied a two-run triple for the go-ahead runs as the Hooks went on to capture a series-opening win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. Matt Ruppenthal pitched two scoreless innings to record his first save of the season. Enmanuel Valdez and Yainer Diaz combined for five hits and four RBI to lead Corpus Christi. Ray graduate Nick Loftin finished with three hits, including a double and scored three runs to lead the Naturals.

