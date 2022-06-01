ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Is Your Vehicle a Gas Guzzler? Here's What to Do

By David Chang
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9GJ2_0fwm6d0A00

Image source: Getty Images

The average American is paying almost $1,000 more for gas this year than they did last year. Prices don't look like they are going to come down anytime soon. If you are driving a gas guzzler, it may be time to choose a more efficient car. However, it doesn't help that used and new car prices are at an all-time high .

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can reduce the amount of gas you use by up to 75% by driving more efficiently and keeping your car in shape. Changing your driving habits can significantly improve your fuel economy.

Hot and cold weather driving

With summer approaching, try to limit the use of your air conditioner. It's the number one contributor to reduced fuel efficiency in hot weather. But, driving with your windows all the way down can increase wind resistance and also reduce fuel economy. The best way to keep cool is rolling down your windows at lower speeds and using the A/C while on the freeway. Don't idle with your A/C on, and drive with the windows open for a short time before using it. By letting the hot air out first, you will put less demand on the A/C and cool your vehicle faster.

If it is cold outside, don't warm up your vehicle before you start your trip. This lowers your fuel economy since idling gets 0 mpg. Minimize idling your car to warm it up and instead drive off gently after about 30 seconds. Your engine will warm up faster being driven, which will allow the heat to turn on sooner and decrease your fuel costs.

Avoid aggressive driving

By avoiding rapid acceleration and hard braking, you can lower your gas mileage by 15% to 30% at highway speeds. Aggressive driving in stop-and-go traffic is even worse, costing you 10% to 40% in gas mileage.

Fuel economy: 10% – 40%

Gas savings: $0.46 – $1.84

Avoid speeding

Gas mileage typically decreases significantly above 50 mph. For every 5 mph you drive over 50 mph, you are paying an extra $0.31 per gallon. Driving 5 mph to 10 mph slower can lower your gas mileage 7% to 14%.

Fuel economy: 7% – 14%

Gas savings: $0.32 – $0.64

Avoid extra weight

Every extra 100 pounds you have in your car reduces your gas mileage by 1%. Large cargo boxes are not only heavy, but increase wind resistance. A cargo box on your roof can reduce your fuel economy by 10% to 25% when driving over 65 mph, 6% to 17% when driving on the highway, and 2% to 8% in the city.

Fuel economy: 2%–17%

Gas savings: $0.09–$0.78

Keep your vehicle in shape

Keeping your engine properly tuned can improve your gas mileage by 4%. Under-inflated tires can lower your fuel economy by about 0.20% for every 1 psi drop. Keeping your tires properly inflated can increase your gas mileage by 0.60%.

Fuel economy: 0.60% – 4.6%

Gas savings: $0.03 – $0.21

Change your driving habits

Changing your habits is one of the best things you can do to increase your gas mileage. Following all of these tips can reduce your gas usage anywhere from 19.6% to 75.6%, or $0.90 up to $3.47 in equivalent gas savings per gallon. This can result in savings from $540 to $2,000 a year. Avoiding bad habits can help you save money with today's high gas prices.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s What a Gallon of Gas Cost the Year You Were Born

As gas prices spike again — closing in on historic levels for the second time this year — it’s hard not to remember the good old days. But how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison with the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.
TRAFFIC
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Efficiency#Fuel Economy#Gas Prices#Used Cars#Gas Mileage#Vehicles#American
thespruce.com

What Kind of Oil Do You Use in a Lawn Mower?

Power equipment means less physical effort when it comes to maintaining your property. Weed-eaters, hedge trimmers, rototillers, and pole trimmers often are powered by 2-cycle engines. But the piece of equipment that gets the most wear and tear is your lawn mower and, with a few exceptions, gas-powered mowers operate using 4-cycle engines.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Engadget

GM drops $6,000 off the sticker price of 2023 Chevy Bolts

General Motors has announced pricing for the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV. In a rare move, given the current climate for new vehicles, they'll actually be less expensive than the 2022 model year EVs. The 1LT version of the 2023 Bolt EV starts at $26,595 (plus a $995 destination...
BUYING CARS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
192K+
Followers
94K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy