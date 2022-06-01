ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

These Saline County baseball, softball, girls soccer athletes received all-league accolades

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
 3 days ago

Spring sports have concluded and leagues have released their all-conference teams.

Salina Central and Salina South had athletes honored in baseball, softball and girls soccer, while Sacred Heart, Ell-Saline and Southeast of Saline athletes were recognized in baseball and softball.

Here are the athletes who earned accolades from their respective leagues.

Salina Central

Four Central baseball players received Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division II honors.

Brooks Richardson was a first-team selection at catcher and also a second-team All-Class 5A pick. Gunnar Gross also was a first-team pick as a designated hitter and earned second team All-5A honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMtct_0fwm6SF300

Kenyon McMillan and Devante Keim-Owens received honorable mention at outfield and at first base.

Central softball had four players earn AVCTL-II honors, led by Caroline Brady as a first-team selection at first base.

More: Sacred Heart's Madisyn Ehrlich becomes state track champion — just like her mother, Jeanene

Emmy Haller received second-team honors as an outfielder.

Aubrie Kierscht and Annie Loucks were honorable mentions at second base and shortstop.

Five Central girls soccer players received all-league mentions and were led by Mackenzie Nutter, who was a second-team pick as a goalkeeper.

Receiving honorable mention includes Maylin Owen at forward, Remi Myers as a midfielder, and Aracelis Davila and Lexi Fischer as defenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14r856_0fwm6SF300

Salina South

Seven South baseball players received AVCTL-I honors and were led by first-team pick Parker Benoit at first base.

Second-team selections included Weston Fries as a pitcher and utility, Kaden Budke at third base and Garrett Aills as an outfielder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpEaF_0fwm6SF300

Receiving honorable mention were Zach Davidson as a pitcher, Kaden Herbel at second base and Brady Howard at shortstop.

Four South softball players received AVCTL-I recognition led by first-team pitcher Araceli Rivas.

More: Training together pays off with state championships for Jentrie Alderson and Katelyn Rupe

Nina Frees and Lainey Howard received second-team honors at catcher and second base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smLmy_0fwm6SF300

Baylee Brin is an honorable mention selection at first base.

In soccer, South had eight girls receive all-league accolades, led by first-team selections Giselle and Julissa Nash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zrli_0fwm6SF300

Anahyssa Nash and Natalia Silvestre were second-team honorees.

Valeria Lara, Lainey Brown, Sydney Anderes and Josten Fischer were honorable mention picks.

More: Elle Denning anchors Salina Central's girls at KSHSAA Class 5A state track and field meet

Sacred Heart

Four Sacred Heart baseball players received All-North Central Activities Association honors.

Jett Samuelson was the Knights' lone first-team representative. Leon Rowe, Evan Bogart and Cameron Yohe were honorable mention picks.

Emilee Blythe and Ellie Woodall were the only Knights to receive softball all-league accolades. Both were first-team picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dI7xK_0fwm6SF300

Southeast of Saline

Six Southeast baseball players earned All-NCAA honors. Evan Nickelson, Jayton Mathis, Landen Allen and Luke Gebhardt were first-team selections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bodnS_0fwm6SF300

Drew Richardson and Hart Nurnberg were honorable mention picks.

Nickelson also received All-3A first-team honors at third base.

Seven Southeast softball players received All-NCAA honors. The Trojans had three first-teamers in Chase Gilpin, Brielle Ptacek and Maddie Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTvU9_0fwm6SF300

Lexi Jacobson, Carly Commerford, Savannah Sutton and Bryna Baird were honorable mention selections.

More: Hard work pays off for Southeast of Saline track athletes Dylan Sprecker and Chase Poague

Ell-Saline

Seven Ell-Saline softball players earned Heart of America honors.

Four were first-team picks: Raleigh Kramer as a pitcher, Marcina McNabb at catcher, Sadie Bradley as an outfielder and Valerie VanZant as a utility player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAOOF_0fwm6SF300

Brin Hecker was a second-team selection as an infielder.

Taelor Hardesty received honorable mention as an infielder, while Raynee Hardesty was an honorable mention as a designated player.

Two Ell-Saline baseball players received HOA honors and were both second-team picks: Hunter Holmgren as an outfielder and Taegan Bradley as a designated hitter.

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: These Saline County baseball, softball, girls soccer athletes received all-league accolades

Comments / 0

