Chesterfield Township, MI

OUR TOWN: ‘History Alive!’ June 4-5

By Bette Carrothers
Voice News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“HISTORY ALIVE!” JUNE 4 AND 5: The Chesterfield Township Historical Society invites readers and families to the historic village on Sugarbush near the township office building to meet the voyageurs. Reenactors of French fur traders will be in period clothing, staying in an encampment and having displays of the past. Hear...

Voice News

St. Clair County news briefs: Algonac, Clay Township cleanups set; more

The annual cleanup for Algonac and Clay Township residents will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 and 12. During the cleanup, Algonac and Clay Township, at no additional cost to residents, will accept items too large for regular waste disposal or items otherwise difficult to get rid of, such as tires without rims.
ALGONAC, MI
Voice News

No Limits Fishing Adventures in Clay Township celebrates public launch

An Anchor Bay Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event for No Limits Fishing Adventures Inc. took place May 24 at the Pearl Beach Fishing Pier in Clay Township. No Limits Fishing Adventures is a 501c3 nonprofit that takes people with disabilities, including children, adults and veterans, along with their families or caregivers, out on three- or six-hour fishing trips at no cost to them other than a $10 daily fishing license.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Highland Park bills pulled from Oakland County’s water tab

Up to $6.7 million of Highland Park’s overdue water and sewerage bills will not be passed along to other communities after a Friday vote by the Great Lakes Water Authority’s board of directors. Board members acted in response to a Wayne County Circuit Court order directing Highland Park...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Chesterfield Township, MI
Voice News

Ks for Kids Fun Run set for June 9 in Port Huron

The annual Ks for Kids Fun Run fundraiser, hosted by the Port Huron Schools Endowment Fund, will take place in a new location this year: Pine Grove Park. The event, which will take place at 6 p.m. June 9, is hosted in partnership with the Port Huron Parks and Recreation Department this year. It has a superhero theme, and participants can dress as their favorite superhero. The theme is intended to honor local heroes.
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

Only Two I-96 Lanes Open Between Kent Lake & Wixom Roads Next Week In Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-96 will be reduced to two lanes next week in Oakland County. The next phase of the I-96 Flex Route project will begin next week shifting part of the eastbound I-96 traffic from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road across the median until late fall. Starting Tuesday, June 7, eastbound I-96 will go down to two lanes approaching Kent Lake Road and then shift across the median to the westbound lanes. During this road work, these lanes will be closed until the fall: The northbound and southbound Kent Lake Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Milford Road The northbound and southbound Milford Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Wixom Road MDOT officials say the $269 million investment in the I-96 Flex Route project is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,429 jobs. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 new stores coming to The Village of Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills, Mich. – The Village of Rochester Hills is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a variety of newly signed leases. Most recently, Robert B. Aikens and Associates, owners of The Village of Rochester Hills, announced that American Eagle and Aerie will be joining their shopping center in time for back-to-school shopping.
Voice News

Artist talk planned for new LGBTQ+ exhibit at Anton Art Center

Macomb County Pride will host an Opening Reception and Artist Talk from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, for the Anton Art Center’s new exhibit, “Mighty Real/Queer Detroit: Queer Imagination.”. The month-long exhibition, which officially opened on June 1, offers a historical examination of the diversity of...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Packard Proving Grounds: Cars 'R' Stars Show returns to historic site after a 2-year hiatus

One of the oldest classic car shows in Michigan is returning to the historic setting of the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township on June 12 following a two-year hiatus. “They’ll be cars of nearly every description, we don’t limit the cars that are invited to come, they run the gambit, they represent all makes and models and years,” said Tom Mitchell, of Shelby Township. Mitchell is the Cars 'R' Stars chairman and a volunteer at Packing Proving...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Plymouth couple freshens up a 1950s bungalow

Michael and Danielle Gutelli believe in practicing what they preach. When the owners of the Design Build firm Clark + Aldine moved back to metropolitan Detroit after a decade in Chicago, they decided to narrow their search by focusing on two things on their “want” list — something on the water, or something in an area with a walkable downtown.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

A history of the Belle Isle ferry — and why it hasn't returned

Spending a summer day on Belle Isle is one of Detroit's great recreational traditions. But especially since the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up public interest in outdoor activities, getting to the island has been a headache. If you're signed up for text alerts from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources — a great service, by the way — you know that the island predictably reaches capacity and closes to cars every weekend afternoon, all summer long.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Celebrate National Donut Day in the D

National Donut Day is June 3rd and is the perfect time to try some of Metro Detroit’s best donut shops. Whether you go for sprinkles, jelly-filled, or the fritter, you’ll definitely want to experience the donuts offered at these locally-owned shops. The Donut Bar. With locations in Southfield...
FERNDALE, MI
Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Owner Shares Big Plans for Kid Rock’s Detroit Home

The woman who purchased Kid Rock's home on the Detroit River says she has big plans for the property and that it gives her a connection to her late husband. Amy Trahey, who purchased the 6,000 square foot home about a month ago, says the famous Michigan rock star left plenty of his personal belongings behind. In the video below, she tells WXYZ-TV that there are items all over the home that exude Kid Rock's signature style.
DETROIT, MI

