High school sports analysis: Holmes to make impact at UTEP, Costello right fit for Andress

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding is a high energy person, who demands great effort and focus from his players, particularly on defense.

Last week in what may not be a high profile announcement to much of the college basketball world, Chapin senior Antwonne Holmes made official his announcement to walk-on to the UTEP team after meeting with Golding about that possibility.

The 6-foot-3 Holmes had offers from non-Division I programs and his development was evident throughout his career as he emerged as one of the city's top player. Holmes has unique potential and we didn’t get to see the very best of Holmes for part of his senior season as he recovered from a knee injury early in the season.

But Holmes brought his best to the team when it mattered and helped the Huskies back to the Region 1-5A semifinals for the second straight year. Holmes has a motor on him, especially on defense and that will give him a chance in Golding’s program. He has great hands, quick feet and a quiet determination on the court. When Lewis didn’t play in an area round game this past season against Amarillo Tascosa, it was Holmes who stepped up and led the team with 20 second half points in helping the team erase a nine-point deficit in the second half.

El Paso doesn’t produce a ton of Division I prospects in basketball, but the quality of those who have played at that level have produced when they get a chance. Holmes could very well be that next one. He hasn’t reached his ceiling and he’ll be pushed hard at the next level to find a spot. But Holmes has a winner’s mentality and he’s betting on himself to play at a high level. And that’s a bet he plans on cashing in.

Andress did the right thing

Late last week, Andress hired former UTEP men’s basketball player Eugene Costello to take the helm of the Eagles boys basketball program, one of the city’s most consistent winners.

He replaces the late Jim Forbes, who died earlier this year. Costello has been an integral part of what Andress has accomplished in recent years, which included a trip to the Class 5A Final Four in 2015 and a Class 5A regional final appearance in 2014. Costello guided the Eagles throughout a difficult 2021-22 season, much of it without Forbes.

Costello held the team together as the team searched for a voice to guide them without the much respected Forbes. Costello led with a calming voice and his leadership helped the team cope with the loss of Forbes and back into the playoffs.

Costello, who played for UTEP from 2000-02, gets it right about high school sports and what it means to a community, to a neighborhood, to the kids. He wants the best for the player, wants the player to be respectable, to be accountable, to be ready for life after the game is over.

Wins or losses happen and some teams will be better than others, that’s just the way it is in high school sports. But Costello will do things right, will follow the guidance he’s received from Forbes and others in his life and will do Andress and more importantly, the players right.

Andress made the right call last Thursday when it hired Costello and he’ll continue to guide Andress the way Forbes would have expected.

Felix F. Chavez may be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter.

