JMARK CEO Thomas Douglas releases business book 'Adapt or Die'

The CEO of JMARK and Springfield native Thomas H. Douglas released a new business book.

Douglas' "Adapt or Die" business book subtitled “How to Create Innovation, Solve People Puzzles, and Win in Business" was written when Douglas noticed a lack of guidance for small business owners on how to build for long-term success.

According to a news release announcing the new book, Douglas' goal is to give leaders and entrepreneurs the knowledge and resources he lacked as he grew JMARK. The technology solutions company now provides I.T. support services in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

"I believe we can change the world one leader, teammate, and business at a time," Douglas said in the release. "When we empower people to be their best, their lives and the lives of their family and friends improve as increased self-confidence and self-worth have a domino effect."'

Douglas will also host an in-depth, Adapt or Die Masterclass course in August 2022, that will further explore the concepts from the book with interactive live sessions and practical applications. More information about the book is available online at www.adaptordie.com .

