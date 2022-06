MILLBURY -- The Sisterhood of Sewing Quilt Guild of Millbury and Millbury Credit Union is staging a raffle of a special quilt in their mission to help the children of Ukraine. Purchase tickets at the bank information desk to win a 73-inch square quilt. Tickets cost $2 each or three tickets for $5. You don't to be a member of the credit union to take part in the raffle.

MILLBURY, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO