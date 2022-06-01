ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Tractor-trailer fire closed I-95 North, now re-open

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yG0Ec_0fwm4ntq00

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer fire temporarily closed I-95 northbound in Darien on Wednesday.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), a crash and tractor-trailer fire occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 12 and 13.

All lanes were closed at Exit 12, and state police urged drivers to seek alternate routes. The lanes have since re-opened according to officials.

See our live traffic map here .

Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Two-car crash closes Route 44 in Barkhamstead

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car crash closed Route 44 and Old Farms Road in Barkhamsted late Thursday night. Connecticut State Police were on scene soon after the accident providing care to the occupants. At 10:51 p.m., responders from Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department were then dispatched. A total of five ambulances were sent, with […]
BARKHAMSTED, CT
WTNH

Lanes reopen on I-91 North in New Haven after crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The three right lanes have reopened on 1-91 North after a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Exits 6 and 8 on Friday night. Get real-time traffic updates here. No additional information was immediately available. This is a breaking news story. Check back with News 8 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Norwich Fire Department responds to fire at multi family home

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Fire Department responded to a fire at a 3-4 family home on Central Avenue at 4 p.m. Saturday. Despite an “aggressive fire attack” to subdue the flames, none of the residents were injured and they are being assisted by Red Cross, according to Norwich fire officials. The fire was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Tractor#Wtnh#Ctdot#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Norwich FD responds to house fire on Broadway Terrace

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Norwich Fire Department responded to a house fire at a two-family house on Broadway Terrace at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. There was a fire in the attic when crews got to the scene, which was placed under control shortly after they arrived. All occupants made it out of the […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

I-91 northbound reopens following box truck fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A box truck fire caused I-91 northbound to close in Meriden Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police responded to assist the local fire department with a box truck fire on I-91 northbound in the area of Exits 15-16 in Meriden around 7:17 a.m. Travel lanes were temporarily shut down while the fire […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Detectives investigate New Fairfield stabbing

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have identified multiple suspects in a stabbing that took place in New Fairfield early Saturday morning. The New Fairfield Police Department responded to a report from a man saying he had been stabbed in his driveway after confronting a group of individuals whom he did not recognize. […]
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Route 66 in Portland closed after accident

PORTLAND, Conn (WTNH) – Route 66 in Portland is closed in both directions due to a car accident. The Portland Fire Department posted on Facebook at around 9 p.m. that the accident caused the closure near the St. Clements Castle, and that motorists should avoid the area if possible. Stay with News 8 for updates […]
PORTLAND, CT
WTNH

East Haven plaza shut down by fire marshals

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire marshals ordered a shopping plaza in East Haven to be vacated and shuttered Thursday. The plaza, located on Foxon Road in East Haven, was shut down by East Haven Fire Marshal Charles Miller. Authorities said the owner of Thompson Plaza had refused to fix the sprinkler and fire alarm […]
WTNH

2 New Haven County teens charged after 5-mile pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police arrested two New Haven County teens and seized two “ghost guns” after a lengthy pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle Thursday. A Fairfield police officer spotted a vehicle on Black Rock Turnpike around 5:30 p.m. that had recently been reported stolen out of New Haven following a reported violent […]
themonroesun.com

Video: MPD Torch Run leaves Route 111 drivers ‘Thunderstruck’

MONROE, CT — Police vehicles escorted a group of Monroe police officers, running together as they turned onto Monroe Turnpike from Edith Wheeler Memorial Library for their leg of Special Olympics Connecticut’s annual Torch Run late Friday morning. Monroe officers’ route would end at the Trumbull Police Department,...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Route 12 closed in both directions due to crash

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 12 has been closed in both directions between Slater Street and School Street due to a crash, officials say. The cause of the crash is unknown, but it was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. See our live traffic map here. Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the […]
GRISWOLD, CT
WTNH.com

One seriously injured in I-84 Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person was severely injured in a crash on I-84 in Vernon on Wednesday, Connecticut State Police said. CSP, Vernon EMS, ASM Medic, Talcott Vernon Fire Department, and Manchester Medic responded to the crash involving a tractor trailer just after 7:30 a.m. Lifestar...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Two injured in Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a Hartford shooting Friday morning, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to Webster Street for a report of a female stabbed. At the scene, officers located both a man and woman with serious stab injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. While […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy