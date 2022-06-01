Tractor-trailer fire closed I-95 North, now re-open

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer fire temporarily closed I-95 northbound in Darien on Wednesday.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), a crash and tractor-trailer fire occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 12 and 13.

All lanes were closed at Exit 12, and state police urged drivers to seek alternate routes. The lanes have since re-opened according to officials.

