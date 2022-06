SPRING LAKE – Meah Bajt is having fun right now and that could spell trouble for the rest of the teams in the path of the Spring Lake girls soccer team this postseason. The senior standout for the Lakers broke the single-season goalscoring record at Spring Lake on Tuesday with a six-goal performance against Reeths-Puffer and tacked on five more goals Thursday night in a 7-1 win over Whitehall in the Division 2 district championship game.

SPRING LAKE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO