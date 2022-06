According to Crónica sources at KRIS/KZTV (Corpus Christi) top anchor Katia Uriarte is gone from the station. KRISTV brought Uriarte over from KIII and word is she was making a lot of money for that size market. It now appears that the station decided to part ways with her and the staff was told late yesterday. Sources tell Crónica that Uriarte left the station in tears. We also hear that longtime Sports Director, Alan Harwell, just announced his “retirement.” Some inside the station think that Harwell was pushed towards the exit. Katia Uriate was subject to Crónica investigations due to conflict of interests with her husband Johhn Philipello.

