Tom Stephan selected as Stow's Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal

 3 days ago
Stow Parks & Recreation and the Kiwanis Club of Stow-Munroe Falls are excited to bring back the traditional Fourth of July Parade event and announce that this year’s Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal is Tom Stephan.

Stephan may not have been born in Stow, but he’s called it home for 52 years. And in those 52 years, service – both to the schools and students as well as the city – has been his driving force.

He arrived in Stow in 1970 as a fresh-out-of-college English teacher. In addition to his teaching duties, he wrote the school fight song, served as the teacher-liaison to the PTA, advised the student newspaper, co-advised Student Council, and became the announcer/MC at pep rallies and other school assemblies. He enjoyed being of service, and he knew that that was just the beginning.

He joined Stow Players to act and gain experience directing. That membership makes him the oldest active member of the group: 52 years running. He soon became a member of the Stow Players board, holding several offices, including president, at one time or another. When he moved to the “new high school,” much of what he had been doing at Kimpton went with him. Service to the school and its students took the form of directing the all-school musicals for 11 years, adviser of Stow Student News, and announcing many school pep rallies and events, especially the Prom Grand March. His service to the school community was recognized with several awards throughout his years at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

Upon retirement from teaching, his focus became community service. He jumped right in to being the announcer for the Fourth of July Parade – a position he holds to this day. He was asked to be on the Parade Committee itself, and still helps there. He joined the Stow-Munroe Falls Chamber of Commerce and has been a member for 21 years. He has served on its board 14 years, spending two years as board president, and is currently on the board as well. He served on the Chamber-sponsored Community Showcase committees throughout the years, and was the MC for each of them. Through Chamber connections he was asked to serve on the Stow-Munroe Falls Community Foundation Board, a board he is still actively involved in.

He joined the Kiwanis Club of Stow-Munroe Falls after that first parade in 2001 and has been a member ever since. He has served on the Kiwanis board, and he has been president for the last four years. Through Kiwanis he was actively delivering for “Mobile Meals” for several years. Also through Kiwanis, he became the announcer for “Taste of Stow” and eventually “Aviation Day” at the Kent State Airport, another “gig” he continues. He helped to develop the popular “Trivia Night” fundraiser, which still continues. The “COVID Years” were challenging for all service groups, but he and his board did their best to keep things going. He will become immediate past president in October.

For his service to SMHS, he was named to the school’s “Wall of Fame.” About this time, the city of Stow issued a proclamation naming him “The Voice of Stow,” since he was announcing just about everything that the city was sponsoring and needed an MC.

He joined a committee at the GriefCare Place, sponsoring The Pumpkin Festival. Through his work with the committee, he was asked to be on the GriefCare Place Board, a board he is still on today. He served as president of the board for several years. He was instrumental in the development of “Grapes and Gourmet Guys,” a major fundraiser for GCP, and MC’d the event every year.

He was part of an organizing group focusing on non-partisan politics in Stow. After several meetings and several “Wine and Cheese Evenings,” he became a board member of the group, a position he retains to this day.

More recent activities include appointment to the Stow Arts Commission and serving as Bulldog Bags distributor at SMFHS. In addition to his many Stow activities, he has “branched out” to other boards and committees in the Greater Akron area. But his service always begins and ends with Stow, his home for 52 years. He says he loves this great city of Stow, and he is honored and humbled to be this year’s Parade Grand Marshal.

For 52 years his favorite quote has been one from the famous Helen Keller: “I am one, but still I am one; I cannot do everything, but still I can do something. And just because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.”

The parade committee is planning for this year’s parade to be the biggest and best so far with tens of thousands of viewers attending. As always, the parade will take place of Monday, July 4, at 10 am and travels down Kent Road, starting at the Target parking lot and ending past Holy Family Church.

