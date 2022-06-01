IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden will give stock car racing a try at Nashville Fairgrounds

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden is revving up his desire to compete in a NASCAR race.

Newgarden, a Nashville resident coming off a 13th-place finish in the 2022 Indy 500, will step out of his comfort zone and his open-wheel car July 9 and compete in the second annual Camping World Superstars of Racing Experience at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

"SRX is definitely a blend of racing; I would say on the scale it's tipped more to the stock car side especially at that venue," Newgarden said.

"They've got a big blend of drivers in it with a lot IndyCar guys and, course, NASCAR guys and also some road racers. They've really tried to make it well-rounded but there's no doubt the Nashville event specifically is a bit more on the stock car side so it'll be a different challenge for me than what I've done in the past."

Newgarden, fifth in the IndyCar Series points standings with two wins, has talked about giving NASCAR a try over the last couple of years.

He attended the SRX race at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway last year and became more serious about making the crossover. In fact, Newgarden ran into NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham , who co-founded the SRX Series with Tony Stewart , at the race and told Evernham he wished he would have brought his helmet that night and competed with the likes of Chase and Bill Elliott, Michael Waltrip, Bobby Labonte, Helio Castroneves, Marco Andretti and Stewart.

Competing in the SRX race, Newgarden said, will get him closer to giving NASCAR a try.

"In an ideal world we'd all have opportunities to sample everything," Newgarden said. "You see (2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion) Kyle Larson and he's champing at the bit to run in the Indianapolis 500. There's been a lot of crossover there that's wanting to happen. You see Jimmie Johnson trying the IndyCar side and I know Jeff Gordon was dreaming of going to IndyCar one day."

Tickets for the SRX race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway are available at srxracing.com .

Fanning hired as Austin Peay baseball coach

Former Oklahoma State and Kentucky assistant Roland Fanning is Austin Peay's new baseball coach.

Fanning replaced Travis Janssen , who was fired April 25 after six seasons. Trevor Fitts finished the season as the Governors’ interim coach. Austin Peay went 19-37 and 10-15 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Fanning is in his third season at Oklahoma State, which is in the NCAA Tournament.

Before joining the Oklahoma State staff Fanning was an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Kentucky from 2017-19.

"I am confident coach Fanning will relentlessly reignite the energy and passion around Austin Peay baseball that once led us to 15 Ohio Valley Conference championship seasons and six NCAA Tournament appearances,” Austin Peay athletics director Gerald Harrison said. “He is an evaluator, a recruiter and a developer of talent.”

Master P's son Hercy Miller, who played at TSU, leaving Xavier

Hercy Miller, the son of Percy Miller — the music mogul known as Master P — has re-entered the transfer portal after transferring to Xavier from Tennessee State.

Miller played in six games for TSU before suffering a hip injury. Miller transferred to Xavier in December after his father said TSU lacked the medical resources to treat his injury.

Miller had to sit out the remainder of the 2021-22 season before regaining his eligibility at Xavier. He posted on his Twitter account on May 26, however, that he had decided to leave Xavier after Musketeers coach Travis Steele was not retained.

Miller wrote on his Twitter account:

"First off, I want to start by saying thank you Cincinnati for all the love and support. I’m only leaving Xavier due to the coach that recruited me being fired. There will always be a spot for Cincinnati in my heart."

Belmont's Grayson Murphy has workout with Indiana Pacers

Former Independence and Belmont point guard Grayson Murphy had a pre-draft workout Tuesday with the Indiana Pacers.

Murphy is passing on his final year of eligibility at Belmont, where he was a four-year starter and made the All-OVC first team three times. He set the OVC career assists record last season.

Others at the workout included Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic , Oral Roberts' Max Abmas , Kansas' Christian Braun , Northern Iowa's A.J. Green and Arizona's Dalen Terry .

Father Ryan announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

The Father Ryan 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class announced Friday includes eight athletes, a coach, three contributors and one team.

The athletes are Paul Barnard (1950 baseball, basketball), Joe Benedict (1963 baseball, basketball), Bobby Berry (1942 baseball, basketball, football), Joe Crumby (1995 basketball), Christy Csorna (1999 cross country, track and field), Michael J. Hooker (1974 football, track and field, wrestling), Jocelyn P. Robertson (1976, basketball) and Christina Whitley (2000 basketball, volleyball).

The coach is Bill Brunner (1977), who spent 18 years as the baseball coach (1985-87 and 1993-2007).

The contributors are Bill Fleming (1949), who was a coach, teacher, principal and donor, Everett Holzapfel (1959), an athlete, coach and athletics director, and Chuck Meriwether (1974), an athlete, coach, Major League Baseball umpire and sports executive.

The team is the 1973-74 girls basketball team which was co-champions of the Nashville Interscholastic League.

The class will be enshrined on Sept. 1 at the school and each member will serve as an honorary captain at the Irish’s Sept. 2 home football game.

Haynes-Overton inducted into East hall of fame

East Nashville girls basketball star Erica Haynes-Overton , now a senior at Tennessee State, was inducted into the East Nashville Sports Hall of Fame.

Haynes-Overton scored more than 2,000 career points at East Nashville. She averaged 23.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.0 steals per game as a senior in 2016.

She made the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class AA All-State team.

Haynes-Overton started her career at East Tennessee State before transferring to Kansas last season.

Sally McCabe joins Belmont staff

Sally McCabe is back at Belmont.

The former standout Bruins basketball player is the new women’s basketball director of operations.

McCabe spent last season as an assistant coach of the Brentwood Academy girls basketball team.

“I can't be more excited to welcome Sally back to Belmont to work with our coaching staff and players," coach Bart Brooks said. "She was one of the best players to ever put on a Belmont uniform and I was blessed to coach her in her final season.”

McCabe, a Mt. Juliet native, is Belmont’s all-time leader in blocked shots. She was a three-time All-OVC first-team selection, the conference defensive player of the year in 2016-17 and co-MVP of the 2016 conference tournament.

Local ump will call the College World Series again

Scott Cline , a Nolensville resident and NCAA baseball umpire, has been selected to call the College World Series in Omaha this year.

It will be Cline's third CWS. He also worked it in 2016 and 2019.

Cline was a three-sport star at Portland High and Maryville. He is in the halls of fame at both schools.

Daniel Peck is Brentwood's new baseball coach

Daniel Peck was promoted to baseball coach at Brentwood.

Peck has been an assistant at the school since 2014.

He replaced Bill Moore , who resigned at the end of the season.

Peck, who played at Freed-Hardeman, was a graduate assistant at Lipscomb University in 2013.

"Coach Peck has been an outstanding part of our athletic program and is very ready to assume this role,” Brentwood athletics director Joe Blair said. “He knows not only the sport of baseball, but also the Brentwood Bruin baseball program and culture.”

Peck is also an assistant football coach.

Golf instructor Art Quick dies at 92

Golf instructor Art Quick , who owned and operated Art Quick Golf Academy in Nashville, died May 16. He was 92.

Quick was a member of the All-Navy golf team with Gene Littler and Billy Casper. After his discharge from the Navy, Quick opened Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego in 1957.

Quick played on the PGA Tour in 1974 and 1975.

He opened his golf academy in the late 1980s and operated it for 30 years.

Quick was a member of the PGA for 60 years. He was the second-oldest PGA member in Tennessee behind Cotton Berrier of Gatlinburg.

A celebration of life will be at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on June 14 at 2 p.m. in the rotunda.

Sounds pitcher Jason Alexander makes major league debut

Nashville Sounds right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander was called up to Milwaukee and made his major league debut Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Alexander, 29, scattered seven hits over seven innings (97 pitches), struck out three and allowed two unearned runs. He became only the 10th starter in Brewers history to pitch seven or more innings in his debut.

The Cubs won the game 4-3 in 10 innings.

Alexander was 6-2 for the Sounds with a 2.64 ERA.

Gymnastics conference and camp coming to Fisk

Three gymnastic events will take place at Fisk this summer with the Camp Isla July 19-22, the sixth annual Black Girls do Gymnastics Conference July 22-23 and the Isla Invitational July 24.

Fisk will become the first HBCU to have a gymnastics team when its program is launched in the fall.

The camp is for upper-level gymnasts ages 13-over. Registration is available at bit.ly/3NJfWD5 . The cost is $425.

Hundreds of young Black gymnasts from across the country have attended the conference in the past along with national judges, elite coaches, and college recruiters who continue to lead BGDG workshops for athletes and parents.

To register for the conference visit browngirlsdogymnastics.com .

Ex-Sycamore football coach Al Pellegrino dies at 56

Former Sycamore football coach Al Pellegrino died Monday. He was 56.

Pellegrino, who also coached at Ripley and his alma mater Lake County, led Sycamore to a 6-4 record and the TSSAA playoffs in 2015.

In 2017 he became the coach at Shaw High School in Columbus, Georgia, where he also served the athletics director.

Belmont wins OVC Commissioner's Cup

Belmont earned the 2021-22 OVC Commissioner's Cup, which goes to the school with the most athletics success.

Belmont is moving from the OVC to the Missouri Valley Conference in 2022-23.

It marked the first time Belmont has won the award.

Led by conference championships in women's cross country, women's basketball, men's tennis and baseball, Belmont placed top 3 in conference standings in 15 of 17 sponsored sports (including men's soccer in the Southern Conference).

Belmont earned 106 points, 6.5 points ahead of second-place Murray State.

The Bruins also featured NCAA championship individual qualifiers in men's golf and women's track & field.

If you have an item for Midstate Chatter contact Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden will give stock car racing a try at Nashville Fairgrounds