Final Nashville area baseball rankings: Meet the 2022 Midstate state champions

Here’s a look at the top 10 Nashville area large and small class high school baseball teams, as ranked by The Tennessean following Spring Fling.

The small class poll includes teams in Classes 1A-2A and Division II-A, and the large class poll includes teams in Classes 3A-4A and Division II-AA.

Large Class

1. Lipscomb Academy (28-13): It was an emotional week for the Mustangs, who picked up big wins over Baylor and Knoxville Catholic but suffered a heartbreaking loss to McCallie in the Division II-AA championship. Last week: No. 2.

2. CPA (25-9-1): The Lions lost to McCallie in the Division II-AA quarterfinals. Last week: No. 3.

3. Riverdale (26-17): A narrow loss to Collierville didn't immediately derail the Warriors, who beat Hendersonville in a low-scoring game and Collierville 5-4 before losing to Farragut 10-3 to close out their season. Last week: No. 4.

4. Upperman (31-9): Eli Huddleston picked up two wins over five days, leading the Bees to a 2-0 win over Covington for the Class 3A championship, the team's first since 1993 . Last week: No. 8.

5. Hendersonville (29-11): The Commandos suffered close losses to Farragut (8-7) and Riverdale (2-0) to close out the season. Last week: No. 1.

6. Stewarts Creek (28-7): The Red Hawks went 1-2 in the state tournament, and long-time coach Mike Bartlett announced his retirement following a season-ending 8-4 loss to Powell. Last week: No. 5.

7. MBA (21-12): The Big Red lost to Lipscomb Academy in the Division II-AA quarterfinals. Last week: No. 6.

8. Tullahoma (27-15): Opening the state tournament with a 3-1 win over Tennessee, the Wildcats lost to Covington 9-2 and 4-3 to Tennessee. Last week: No. 7.

9. Centennial (20-16): The Cougars' state tournament run came to an end with a pair of seven-run losses losing to Stewarts Creek (7-0) and Powell (10-3). Last week: No. 9.

10. Mt. Juliet (28-11-1): The Golden Bears lost to Centennial 3-0 in their Class 4A sectional matchup. Last week: No. 10.

Small Class

1. Goodpasture (41-5): After their comeback bid against Northpoint Christian came up a run short, the Cougars closed out the Division II-A tournament with a 12-1 win over the Trojans to win their first state championship since 2012 . Last week: No. 2.

2. Eagleville (37-2): Eagleville was dominant in the state tournament, beating Bradford twice and Coalfield and McKenzie once for its first state championship in school history. Last week: No. 3.

3. Grace Christian (37-7): The Lions' state tournament started strong with a 6-2 win over Northpoint Christian, but they finished with losses to Goodpasture (9-3) and Northpoint Christian (12-5). Last week: No. 1.

4. Watertown (29-9): Capping off a perfect tournament run with a 10-3 win over Pigeon Forge, the Purple Tigers won the Class 2A championship for their first state title in school history . Last week: No. 4.

5. Loretto (25-12): While they beat Adamsville twice and Loudon once, the Mustangs couldn't crack Watertown, losing each of their matchups by a combined score of 13-3. Last week: No. 5.

6. Clarksville Academy (29-11): The Cougars lost to Northpoint Christian in their Division II-A quarterfinals matchup. Last week: No. 7.

7. White House Heritage (21-11): Despite getting a win against Forrest, the Patriots weren't able to upset Pigeon Forge in either of their matchups. Last week: No. 8.

8. Forrest (26-11): A 1-0 win over Riverside was the only win the Rockets got in the state tournament, as their season ended with losses to Pigeon Forge and White House-Heritage. Last week: No. 6.

9. Gordonsville (25-14): The Tigers were shut out by Peabody to open the Class 1A state tournament and went 1-1 in the losers' bracket, ending their season with a 10-1 loss to McKenzie. Last week: No. 9.

10. Giles County (19-11): The Bobcats lost to White House-Heritage 9-8 in their Region 5-2A semifinal matchup. Last week: No. 10.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com or 731-343-4923. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Final Nashville area baseball rankings: Meet the 2022 Midstate state champions