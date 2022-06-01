ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxurious Arrington home features dreamy kitchen, beautiful office

By Bill Lewis
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

If you lived in the house on the cul-de-sac at 4310 Kings Camp Court in Arrington’s gated Kings’ Chapel community, you might have difficulty choosing your favorite room.

Is it the dining room, with bi-fold doors that open to the screened porch? The cook’s-dream kitchen with twin sinks and two dishwashers? Or could it be the office with views of the front lawn or the third-floor media room?

The home, custom built by Carbine & Associates as a Parade of Homes house, is on the market for $2 million. The 4,968-square-foot home has five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a private guest or in-law wing and a three-car garage.

Linda Smith, the Parks real estate company Realtor who has the listing, has her own favorite part of the house.

“The office on the main level is my favorite room with those windows looking out on the front lawn,” said Smith.

The office, situated at the front of the home off the living room, is a quiet refuge. The couple who own the home both work from home.

“Close the door and be completely private, away from the front door and the Amazon deliveries. It’s perfect for Zoom calls,” said Smith.

The office is just one of the forward-looking features that Carbine & Associates included when the home was built in 2015, years before working from home became a necessity during the pandemic. Now it’s a lifestyle many people don’t want to give up.

“The home was originally intended for the Parade of Homes in Kings’ Chapel and built to the caliber of a show house filled with building elements and interior finishes you’d expect to find. It is definitely timeless in style and craftsmanship, in an incredible location and it is a great opportunity for a new homeowner,” said James Carbine, president of the company.

The backyard has room for a swimming pool, a feature that in recent years has become a must-have feature in executive homes. There are also front and rear courtyards and a gas fire pit. Exposed brick gives the interior a warm feeling.

If you prefer to socialize while swimming, Kings’ Chapel has a community pool with a clubhouse and fitness amenities that are available with the purchase of a membership.

The guest wing is situated away from the main living area for privacy. Like a studio apartment, the wing is one large room. It features a kitchenette with a refrigerator and a microwave. The Murphy bed folds away when it’s not needed.

“It’s perfect for guests. People move here from out of state and find out that friends want to come visit you in Nashville. This home is built for that. Or it could be a teen or in-law suite,” said Smith.

The master bath has a soaking tub as well as a glass-surround shower with a rainfall shower and a bench. In addition to bedrooms, the second level has a bonus room with a pool table, televisions and a balcony overlooking a courtyard. A media room is on the third floor.

The bonus room’s pool table and televisions are staying with the house. And if the buyer likes the furniture, the owners are willing to include it with the sale of the house, said Smith.

With or without the furniture, Smith predicts, the house will become someone’s perfect home.

“Arrington is very picturesque,” she said. “This is definitely a house you’d want to come home to.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Luxurious Arrington home features dreamy kitchen, beautiful office

