Market basket: Perfect dessert for hot summertime is an ice box pie

By Tammy Algood
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

It's hot and is only going to get hotter over the next couple of months. So why not prepare what is commonly known as the dessert equivalent of a refreshing dip in a swimming hole? Ice box pies are a wonderful way to cool off after a work day in the yard and garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQkyK_0fwm3NFh00

The first flavor of an ice box pie that I remember was lemon. Soon, my sister and I were making them, and we beamed as our parents raved over the finished dessert. It is still one of my favorite flavors to make. Ice cream cakes have always tried to wiggle into my summer menus but really never have the appeal of a cold pie slice.

I think the love of these cold concoctions starts with the ease of a graham cracker or vanilla wafer crust. Forget the effort of dough and making a lattice topping. As a child, crushing the crackers or wafers (long before I had a food processor) was great fun. Since we didn’t have zip top bags either, it was done with a mortar and pestle which is still one of the handiest gadgets you can have in the kitchen.

The filling is where creativity can go crazy. While I still prefer citrus, berries or tropical fruits, you can utilize chocolate, peanut butter or any type of nut butter to make it more appealing to kids of all ages.

The key to success is allowing time for the pie to properly chill in the refrigerator or freezer if your recipe calls for it. Cover the pie regardless of where it chills. If it goes in the refrigerator, give it a minimum of four hours. Double that if your recipe demands the freezer, then pull it out for at least 20 minutes to make slicing and serving easier.

You asked for it

Marjorie McReynolds of Brookhaven would like to know why her fruit cobbler crust turns out to be so heavy and dense. “I remember my Mother’s being light but mine isn’t! Help!” she writes.

Marjorie,

I believe you are overmixing the cobbler crust ingredients. The recipe you sent doesn’t say, but you only need to mix it enough to form a soft, sticky dough that will be slightly wetter than biscuit dough. Then spoon over the fruit fillings using a soup spoon. It will not be covered completely.

Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks and can be seen on “Volunteer Gardener” on PBS stations in Tennessee. Follow her at www.hauteflavor.com

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Market basket: Perfect dessert for hot summertime is an ice box pie

