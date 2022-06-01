ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

TUPATALK: Remembering former Legion baseball warrior Cameron Layne Witzel

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a8LP_0fwm3LUF00

Doenges Ford Indians head coach John Pannell eyed a grueling three days of marathon baseball action last weekend at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

But, in the midst of it Pannell also took time out of his hectic schedule to pay sad homage to a former player.

Cameron Layne Witzel had passed away on May 16, only about a decade-and-a-half after had played for Pannell.

The Bartlesville High graduate was only 32.

My sympathy goes out to the Cameron’s loved ones, especially his wife Ashley, children

Hunter and Carson, parents Layne and Janet and grandparents Ernie and Susie Milligan.

Ripping good time:Doenges Boys bounced Ada, Three Rivers during baseball opening weekend

Cameron didn’t not have an easy life healthwise for many years.

Back during his playing days, he put off needed major surgery for a summer to that he could play Legion baseball, Pannell noted.

Cameron also started for the Bartlesville High School baseball team.

The personality trait Pannell said he remembers most about Witzel “was his smile.”

He also recalled how hard Witzel played on the diamond “and he had fun playing the game.”

Cameron endured great pain, due to his medical condition and surgery, as a Cameron went on to play baseball at Kansas City-Kansas Community College and transferred to Oklahoma State.

In 2002, Cameron played for the Bartlesville Bruins, who finished as the runner-up team the 12-year-old AAA city championship tournament in 2002.

During the final game — won by the Seminoles, 7-4 — Cameron helped the Bruin rally from a 4-0 deficit when he ripped a ringing single to score Dacus Doornbos.

Cameron resided with his family in Collinsville at his passing.

The memorial took place Saturday morning at Prairie Song in Dewey.

Again, my condolences to the Witzel family and Cameron’s many, many friends.

In regards to times of hardship and reflection, I’ve always appreciated the following observation by Minnie Louise Haskins:

“And I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year:

‘Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown.’

And he replied:

‘Go out into the darkness and put your hand into the Hand of God.

‘That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way.’

So I went forth, and finding the Hand of God, trod gladly into the night.

And he led me toward the hills and the breaking of day in the lone East.”

— Minnie Louise Haskins

Comments / 0

Related
okwnews.com

Miss CASC and Miss CASC Teen getting ready for Miss Oklahoma Pageant

Miss CASC Brooklyn Morris from Poteau will be competing in the Miss Oklahoma Pageant June 8 through June 11 at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa. Along with Miss CASC, Bella Muncy from Red Oak will be competing in the Miss Oklahoma Teen as Miss CASC Teen. Miss CASC Brooklyn...
TULSA, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Friends & Family Remember Dr. Stephanie Husen

We’re learning more about one of the doctors who lost her life in the Saint Francis Hospital shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday. Dr. Stephanie Husen graduated from Ponca City High School in 1992. The 48-year-old was a sports and internal medicine specialist at Saint Francis. Across the state, people...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of Tulsa barbershop shares his memory of Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Cameron, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Ada, OK
City
Collinsville, OK
City
Dewey, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsakids.com

I Would Drive 100 Miles (or Less!): Day Trip Destinations

Pack some snacks, hop in the car and turn up your summer road trip playlist! A day of family fun is just a short drive away. Perhaps best known as the home of Will Rogers, according to okhistory.org, Claremore is a key stopping point if you’re traveling Route 66 through Oklahoma – or just looking for a day of entertainment.
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

One Fish, Two Fish, Sunfish, Catfish

Body Fishing memories can draw you back to your favorite Oklahoma pond, lake or river…. set a can of coke on the top of the ice chest and settle in to catching one fish, two fish, sunfish, or catfish. A fish fry, can you think of anything more idyllic? Delicious? Or healthy?
PONCA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
kaynewscow.com

Po-Hi graduate killed in Tulsa shooting

TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

SUNFEST Kickoff and Bartlesville Radio T-Shirt Giveaway

SUNFEST Kicks Off Today at Sooner Park in Bartlesville with a live broadcast on 100.1 KYFM and a T-shirt giveaway. All types of regional and local musical entertainment will return to Sunfest this year. In all, nearly three dozen groups and individuals will provide free entertainment on three stages throughout the park.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
vervetimes.com

Last wish of Tulsa shooting victim to be honored

(NewsNation) — Dr. Komi S. Folly was at Saint Francis Hospital when the Wednesday shooting happened at the Tulsa health care facility. He is also a good friend of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was one of four people killed in the shooting. The gunman later also died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legion#Indians#Bartlesville High School#Oklahoma State#The Bartlesville Bruins
KTUL

Oklahoma hospitals, medical centers respond to Saint Francis shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma hospitals and medical centers have issued statements following the mass shooting at Saint Francis in Tulsa Wednesday. We are heartbroken to hear of the horrible violence that occurred today at Saint Francis in Tulsa. We hold the caregivers and staff in our prayers. We must do everything we can to end senseless violence and to ensure the safety of those who care for patients. We #HAVHope.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: June 2-8

Ed Fite from GRDA will present on the importance of knowing your watershed at 6 p.m. June 2 at NEFF Brewing. Fite and other experts will be available for questions after about water quality, biodiversity and what we can do for local ecosystems. Free. Register here. 2. Summer’s Fifth Night...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
bartlesvilleradio.com

Delaware Tribe of Indians Purchases Pow Wow Grounds

The Delaware Tribe of Indians purchases the Fred Falleaf Campgrounds located near Copan on Road 600. The Delaware Tribal Council announced the purchase of the pow wow grounds on Saturday during the 57th annual Delaware Pow Wow as Elaine and Jack Clinton are set to retire. Don Wilson and Numerous Falleaf started the pow wow on the original allotted land, which has always been Indian owned, according to the Council.
DELAWARE, OK
psychologytoday.com

Tulsa Shooting—"The Pit of Despair"

People suffering from chronic pain feel trapped and angry, conditions for acting out. Physicians are also frustrated when they are unable to meet a patient's needs. We are not trained in the correct approach. The responsibility for the Tulsa shooting lies with the business of medicine, which has minimized the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ponca City Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A man is in critical condition after he swerved to avoid striking an animal with his motorcycle. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Glen Salmon, 73, of Ponca City, was traveling southbound on City View Road east of McCord in Osage County of Thursday night. Salmon swerved when an animal entered the roadway, causing his Harley to depart the street to the right and re-enter from the left. The vehicle would skid on its side before coming to rest.
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Spirit Church: Free Kiddie Park Day for Families

Adoptive families, foster families, and Spirit Church families can get into the Bartlesville Kiddie Park for free this weekend. Join Spirit Church on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The church prioritizes the next generation as it is extremely important to them to care for foster and adopted children.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

586
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy