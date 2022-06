Was Ruben A. Garcia Named in the Southern Baptist Convention List of Abusers?. In 2018, Ruben A. Garcia, an associate pastor and youth pastor at Betania Baptist Church in Austin, TX, pleaded guilty to enticing a child with the intent to commit a felony. He was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child and one count of indecency with a child through sexual contact. He was sentenced to ten years of deferred adjudication, which is a form of probation. Garcia was not required to register as a sex offender as part of the plea agreement, but he was prohibited from being near children without supervision, except for his grandchildren. According to the Houston Chronicle, he was the church’s music minister as of 2019.

