Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Leaving Organization

RJI will soon publish RJI’s podcast with Cynthia Rodriguez, a candidate for Yolo County District Attorney in California. Because the election is next week, we are choosing to publish RJI’s Questionnaire to Candidates with Cynthia’s responses. When the podcast is up, we will share it. RJI was greatly encouraged by Ms. Rodriguez’s responses. RJI’s Global Advisory Council reviewed her questionnaire and voted to support her candidacy for Yolo County District Attorney. For the record, RJI reached out to the current Yolo County District Attorney regarding his re-election. He chose not to respond to RJI’s Questionnaire to Candidates.

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO