Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Leaving Organization

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodland, CA – In a move that will stun many in the community, The Yolo Food Bank (YFB) board of directors on Monday announced that Michael Bisch is no longer serving as executive director and is leaving the...

www.davisvanguard.org

davisvanguard.org

Bisch Issues Statement after Termination from Yolo Food Bank

After leading Yolo Food Bank through significant growth and transformational change for nearly four and a half years, including the most successful Big Day of Giving outcome of any Yolo County nonprofit in history on May 5, the organization’s board of directors on Tuesday informed me that I would no longer be serving as Executive Director, effective immediately.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
bizjournals

AgStart seeks support to expand critical startup lab space in Woodland

Yolo County and the city of Woodland will consider funding part of an estimated $1 million expansion of the Lab@AgStart in Woodland, which is already the largest wet-lab startup space in the Central Valley. AgStart, an incubator for agriculture and food technology startups, a year ago opened a $1.5 million...
WOODLAND, CA
davisvanguard.org

Restorative Justice International Interview of Cynthia Rodriguez

RJI will soon publish RJI’s podcast with Cynthia Rodriguez, a candidate for Yolo County District Attorney in California. Because the election is next week, we are choosing to publish RJI’s Questionnaire to Candidates with Cynthia’s responses. When the podcast is up, we will share it. RJI was greatly encouraged by Ms. Rodriguez’s responses. RJI’s Global Advisory Council reviewed her questionnaire and voted to support her candidacy for Yolo County District Attorney. For the record, RJI reached out to the current Yolo County District Attorney regarding his re-election. He chose not to respond to RJI’s Questionnaire to Candidates.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

County takes another step in homeless shelter effort

“There have been unmanaged camps in (the Missouri Flat Road) area as well as Placerville and this is a tool to deal with unmanaged camps, recognizing there is no perfect place.”. — Wendy Thomas, DISTRICT 3 sUPERVISOR. El Dorado County is moving fast to develop a short-term homeless shelter and...
PLACERVILLE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Davis Downtown Measure H Forum: Both Sides Take on the Tough Questions – Second Part

Davis, CA – The Davis Downtown held a forum on Measure H last week. Yes on H panelists included Nate Yungvanitsait from University of Beer, NH Mvondo from the Human Relations Commission, and Matt Keasling an Environmental Law Specialist. No on H Panelists included, Heather Caswell from the Wardrobe, Juliette Beck a candidate for Yolo County Supervisor, and Matt Williams.
DAVIS, CA
KABC

Because the teachers union hasn’t held taxpayers up for enough money, legislators want to give MORE to retired teachers–isn’t that the union’s job?

Proposed Bill Aimed To Help Retired Teachers Cope With Rising Inflation. (Sacramento, CA) — State lawmakers are hoping a new proposed bill will help retired teachers cope with rising inflation. The proposed bill would give extra payments to California teachers who retired before 1999 potentially boosting their pensions by as much as 15-percent. But, that would depend on the year they retired. The proposal made it through the State Senate last week and needs approval by Governor Gavin Newsom. Editorial note: How about the unions share some of the billions of tax dollars gave them with deserving retirees?
SACRAMENTO, CA
newsantaana.com

Gov. Newsom orders local water suppliers to move to Level 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plans

SACRAMENTO – Following the driest first three months of a year in the state’s recorded history, Governor Gavin Newsom today took steps to drive water conservation at the local level, calling on local water suppliers to move to Level 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plans, which require locally-appropriate actions that will conserve water across all sectors, and directing the State Water Resources Control Board to consider a ban on the watering of decorative grass at businesses and institutions. (Editor’s Note – the Santa Ana City Council will vote to move to Level 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan on June 7).
SANTA ANA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant evacuated during kitchen fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Friday morning in the at Ella Dining Room & Bar, according to fire officials. The fire was located in the kitchen hood ventilation system and extended from the floor to the roof of the building, according to fire officials. The fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

