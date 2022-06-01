Firefighter injured, evacuees back home during Menkhaven Fire

Our beloved Corey Jay Felthager age 45, Known to many as CorDog or FlashMo, passed away in Pueblo, CO due to a battle with cancer. Corey was born March 13, 1977, in Trinidad, CO, and is the son of Immaculate Annette Felthager and Dennis Carl Felthager. He had a son Dennis Orlando Edward Felthager and one grandson Malachi King Felthager. Corey graduated from Trinidad High School in 1995. Growing up he participated in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Corey was an avid sports fanatic – “GO BRONCOS”. He played football for the City League and in High School. He also played baseball, and basketball and took gymnastics. That is where he learned his famous back flips. He worked as a butcher for Cummings Processing and was a Carpenter and a Care Giver for his Mom and Grandma. Corey was passionate about drawing, painting, fishing and hunting, and music. He loved to sing and Dance like Jim Morrison from The Doors. Corey loved to spend time with his family and friends, and especially enjoyed playing with his grandson Malachi, which was his Pride and Joy. Taking drives in the mountains with his buddies Lejon and Daryl. Going for rides with Slade and Jamming with Shawn. Anyone that knew Corey knows He loved to tell jokes. He would start every joke off with “It goes like this..” He always said, “I am famous from here to Santa Fe.” Corey had unconditional love for everyone.

TRINIDAD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO