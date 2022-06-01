ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia wants to build world's largest skyscrapers that will run for miles

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYPqC_0fwm1jXz00

Saudi Arabia plans to build the world's largest buildings as part of its $500 billion development plan called NEOM, as the country looks to steer away from its heavy dependence on oil, Bloomberg reported.

At 10.8 million barrels a day, Saudi Arabia contributes 11 percent of the global oil production and is the largest exporter of crude oil. As the world looks towards a future that is powered by cleaner sources of energy, Saudi Arabia wants to diversify its income sources and has been looking at building destinations where it can attract industries and businesses in the future.

In November last year, the country announced the world's largest industrial site at sea. This eight-sided floating city is being designed to include technological advances such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (A.I.), robotics, human-machine fusion, and most importantly, be powered by clean energy. Called Oxagon, the floating industrial site is part of Saudi Arabia's larger plan NEOM, which aims to revolutionize work and living.

What is the NEOM Project?

The brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, NEOM aims to place itself as the industrial and business center of the world, making long-haul business trips a thing of the past. According to its website, the project focuses on all sectors of human civilization ranging from construction to culture, software to sport, energy to education, and much more.

Part of the NEOM Project is another clean energy destination called The Line, a city that spans a straight line. Estimated to cost about $200 billion to construct, the Line is expected to be a belt of hyperconnected communities extending over a line that's 105 miles (170 km) long.

To do away with the problems of traffic congestion, the city will have no roads whatsoever and will rely on an ultra-high-speed transit system that will be based underground. A journey across the length of this city that stretches for miles is expected to take no more than 20 minutes.

The world's largest buildings

Taking the concept up a notch, the project will now feature twin skyscrapers that will extend for miles, people with the know-how about the project told Bloomberg. Each skyscraper will be about 1,640 feet (500 m) tall, but instead of competing in height with other buildings, it will outrun them in width.

Designers of the project have been asked to work on a half-mile prototype for such structures, which, when complete, will leave behind even large-scale factories. These buildings will have to accommodate everything from shops to residential units, as well as office spaces, entertainment centers, and much more. So, it will be interesting to see how they are accommodated in a linear design.

The buildings will have to be built at different heights considering the variations in the terrain across the city's expanse, the CEO of the NEOM Project, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, told Bloomberg in an interview.

Considering that Saudi Arabia currently has multiple projects that are either delayed or stalled, the buildings in the Line will be built following demand, a member of the project advisory board told Bloomberg. Money, however, is not a concern as the country can afford to put its windfall profits from oil sales into these revolutionary ideas.

We can hardly wait to see what they come up with.

Comments / 102

jasper jenkins
3d ago

Isn’t that the same general area this was tried once before? That attempt was called the tower of Babylon. It didn’t work out so well.

Reply(7)
20
Leon bull
3d ago

listen they need give America people largest oil refinery back to America people we don't need Saudi se got 200 year supply of gas in greenriver WY to last America 200 years

Reply(11)
7
steve68
3d ago

Reading about these savages that stone women to death and hang anybody that does not follow the law makes me want to buy a electric car

Reply(8)
9
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tall Buildings#Green Energy#Skyscrapers#Neom#Bloomberg#A I#The Neom Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
89K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy