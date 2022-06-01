ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

Second Evaluation Ordered for Falls Mom Charged with Son’s Death

By Kevin Zimmermann
wxerfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheboygan Falls woman arrested for murdering her 8 year old son has been ordered to undergo a 2nd competency evaluation. 42 year old Natalia Hitchcock was in court on Tuesday...

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Falls Woman Accused of Killing Son Ordered to Undergo Second Competency Exam

The Sheboygan Falls woman accused of killing her son will undergo another competency evaluation. That order was issued in Sheboygan County Court yesterday for 42-year-old Natalia Hitchcock. She has been charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide after she killed her 8-year-old son Oliver, and attempted to kill her 11-year-old son.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson PD: Stabbing suspect arrested

Editor’s note: the following information was released Thursday by the Jefferson Police Department. On May 27, 2022, a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury was filed by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Alejandro Delgado. On June 1,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Kiel receives another email, day after dropping investigation

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the threats made to Kiel on June 1, the Kiel Police Department conducted precautionary searches on the morning of June 3. According to a release, no items of concern were found during the searches. The threat made on June 1 stated that...
KIEL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 men charged in Jefferson park stabbing appear in court

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Two men appeared in court Thursday afternoon on charges stemming from a stabbing in a park in Jefferson last month. Alejandro Delgado, 20, and Azael Aguirre, 18, both of Jefferson, are charged in connection with the May 13 stabbing at Riverfront Park. Aguirre faces a felony charge of child abuse – intentionally causing harm and Delgado faces...
JEFFERSON, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin law enforcement looking for 35-year-old man, considered armed and dangerous

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Christopher Charles Jackson. Jackson was last seen in a black 2013 Ford Fusion. According to a release, a handgun was used in the crime, and Jackson is believed to be armed, dangerous, and knowingly evading apprehension following his most recent crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Violent Crime#Russians
wxerfm.com

SHEBOYGAN POLICE INVESTIGATE ASSAULT AT KWIK TRIP

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police investigate an assault with a weapon early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 at the Kwik Trip on Broadway Avenue. Police say a victim was pistol whipped. By the time officers arrived, most of the people involved had fled, including the victim. They’re reviewing security camera footage from the store and following up on leads as the search for the suspect continues. Charges are expected to be filed.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Man accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-41

Gulfstream looks to add another 200 workers at its campus at Appleton International Airport. Detective, witness testify at Schabusiness murder hearing. Taylor Schabusiness was bound over for trial after the brief, 5-minute hearing. Medical college graduates 100th doctor in Green Bay. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Medical College of Wisconsin opened...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

91st and Appleton fatal shooting: Jaruthh Gathings pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE - Jaruthh Gathings pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, June 1 to charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 91st and Appleton in March. Gathings faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. In court Wednesday, a Milwaukee police detective...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Father sues Delavan-Darien schools after son 'bullied to death'

DELAVAN, Wis. - After a Delavan teenager died, his father is suing the school district – claiming they did nothing to stop bullying. Jeff Cook said a classmate bullied his 17-year-old son, Peter Cook-Lavariega, for years because he was half Mexican. It culminated in a physical fight in Delavan-Darien High School's parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Man Falls Off Ledge in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man fell 30 feet off of a ledge in Fond du Lac County on Friday. The call came in just before midnight in the area of Breakneck Road. Fire crews were able to get the man onto an ATV at the top of the ledge. His condition hasn’t been released.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Neighborhood shaken after deadly shooting in Oshkosh

The two deputies who were involved in the transport are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Police are withholding the name of the victim pending family notification. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Artificial intelligence and ownership. Updated: 1 hours ago. With artificial intelligence increasing in frequency, it's raising...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, woman killed at 35th and Hampton, no answers a year later

MILWAUKEE - Thursday, June 2 would have been Kenyatta Cox's 25th birthday. Instead, his mother is pleading with the public for help to find his killer. A year later, Milwaukee police are still looking for the person(s) who killed Cox and a woman as they sat in a car near 35th and Hampton in January 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy