Hardin County, KY

Violent fugitive wanted in Indiana arrested by Kentucky State Police in Hardin Co.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fugitive wanted in Indiana for violating his probation on kidnapping and other violence-related convictions has been arrested in Hardin County. On...

Comments / 6

George Distel
3d ago

apprehend with extreme prejudice! Violent being the word , now the taxpayers have to pay for his incarceration

