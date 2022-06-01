Violent fugitive wanted in Indiana arrested by Kentucky State Police in Hardin Co.

INDIANA – Troopers were able to take some serious drugs off the street after a traffic stop yielded a significant amount of drugs. According to Indiana State Troopers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the thirty-seven-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, with one passenger in the vehicle. During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO