Violent fugitive wanted in Indiana arrested by Kentucky State Police in Hardin Co.
The fugitive wanted in Indiana for violating his probation on kidnapping and other violence-related convictions has been arrested in Hardin County. On...www.k105.com
The fugitive wanted in Indiana for violating his probation on kidnapping and other violence-related convictions has been arrested in Hardin County. On...www.k105.com
apprehend with extreme prejudice! Violent being the word , now the taxpayers have to pay for his incarceration
Comments / 6