Sheboygan Falls, WI

Second Evaluation Ordered for Falls Mom Charged with Son’s Death

By Kevin Zimmermann
whbl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheboygan Falls woman arrested for murdering her 8 year old son has been ordered to undergo a 2nd competency evaluation. 42 year old Natalia Hitchcock was in court on Tuesday...

