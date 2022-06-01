Second Evaluation Ordered for Falls Mom Charged with Son’s Death

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Joshua Johnson admitted to fatally shooting a man Monday at a family gathering, but said he was afraid the victim was going to kill him, according to the criminal complaint filed Friday. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A plea deal has been reached in a triple-fatal crash, avoiding a trial scheduled to start Monday. Abdi Ahmed, 23, faces three counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez. According...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness, who allegedly killed and dismembered a man in late February, will be bound over for trial. According to court records, the ruling was made during a preliminary hearing on June 2, where it was determined that the State has probable cause based on evidence for the committing of a felony offense.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 37-year-old man who was arrested for homicide in the City of Oshkosh has been identified and formally charged by the Winnebago County District Attorney. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, Joshua Johnson, 37, has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of...
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the threats made to Kiel on June 1, the Kiel Police Department conducted precautionary searches on the morning of June 3. According to a release, no items of concern were found during the searches. The threat made on June 1 stated that...
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Christopher Charles Jackson. Jackson was last seen in a black 2013 Ford Fusion. According to a release, a handgun was used in the crime, and Jackson is believed to be armed, dangerous, and knowingly evading apprehension following his most recent crime.
(WFRV) – A man from Taycheedah is facing a charge related to making terrorist threats after he allegedly sent a threatening to shoot legislators if a bill that allowed teachers to be armed was passed. According to officials, 72-year-old James Stearns was charged with one count of Terrorist Threats...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police investigate an assault with a weapon early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 at the Kwik Trip on Broadway Avenue. Police say a victim was pistol whipped. By the time officers arrived, most of the people involved had fled, including the victim. They’re reviewing security camera footage from the store and following up on leads as the search for the suspect continues. Charges are expected to be filed.
Gulfstream looks to add another 200 workers at its campus at Appleton International Airport. Detective, witness testify at Schabusiness murder hearing. Taylor Schabusiness was bound over for trial after the brief, 5-minute hearing. Medical college graduates 100th doctor in Green Bay. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Medical College of Wisconsin opened...
Several law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a body in the Manitowoc Harbor. Police say they are looking for a male, last seen wearing an orange shirt and backpack about 40 yards offshore of The Manitowoc Harbor. The Manitowoc Police Department received the initial call about 12:45 this...
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire personnel responded to an incident at the Elm Grove Apartments in Little Chute on Saturday morning. According to a Local 5 reporter who was at the scene, crews were there for about an hour and a half in total. There was...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dash cam video captured the moment an alleged wrongway drunk driver was arrested in Fond du Lac County. Officials say the suspect registered four times the legal limit to drive on a breath test. It happened in the early morning hours of Thursday,...
DELAVAN, Wis. - After a Delavan teenager died, his father is suing the school district – claiming they did nothing to stop bullying. Jeff Cook said a classmate bullied his 17-year-old son, Peter Cook-Lavariega, for years because he was half Mexican. It culminated in a physical fight in Delavan-Darien High School's parking lot.
RACINE, WI (WSAU) — Several people were shot during a funeral service at a Racine cemetery on Thursday. Police say it happened as Da’Shontay King, Senior was being laid to rest in the facility. One person was reportedly treated at the scene for injuries, another was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man fell 30 feet off of a ledge in Fond du Lac County on Friday. The call came in just before midnight in the area of Breakneck Road. Fire crews were able to get the man onto an ATV at the top of the ledge. His condition hasn’t been released.
