Leila Ouahabi confirms Barcelona exit

Rafael Nadal will face Casper Ruud in the men’s French Open final this afternoon after a remarkable Friday at Roland Garros which saw one semi-final delayed by an environmental activist who tied themselves to the net and the other brought to an early end after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire due to a horrendous ankle injury.Play between Ruud and Marin Cilic was interrupted for around 10 minutes after a protestor, who was wearing a white t-shirt displaying the message, ‘We have 1028 days left’ jumped onto the court on Philippe-Chatrier and chained themselves to the net. The French campaign...

TENNIS ・ 54 MINUTES AGO