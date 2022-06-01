ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Roundup: Haim Sisters Dancing Memes; No Verdict in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Trial; Hurricane Agatha Slams Mexico

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago

Everybody loves the HAIM dancing memes ... Supreme court clerks under heavy investigation ... No verdict yet in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial ... Hurricane Agatha kills 11, leaves 20 missing in Mexico ... New report reveals back door to Uvalde school was not open ... Stock futures rise heading into June ... J.A. Happ announces retirement ... Luke Walton joins Cavs as assistant coach ... Jaylen Brown signs with Donda Sports ... Charges against Jerry Jeudy to be dropped ... Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI ... Seven injured in Vegas biker gang freeway shooting ... Doctor who claimed "miracle cure" for COVID going to prison ... Nine-year-old girl survives Washington cougar attack ... Akiem Hicks signs with Bucs ... Quin Snyder might be done with the Jazz ... Shaedon Sharpe stays in NBA draft ... The Browns didn't think Deshaun Watson signing through ...

‘Star Wars’ defends Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram from vile online attacks [The Hollywood Reporter]

Plot twist! Movie theaters fear popcorn shortfall will be a spoiler [Wall Street Journal]

Tom Cruise turned himself into a superhero [The Ringer]

Nick Young could see himself in the studio one day [The Big Lead]

Experts picks for Warriors vs. Celtics [CBS Sports]

How do the White Sox move forward with Tim Anderson injured? [The Athletic]

Really important.

Another Pinocchio

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Roundup: Johnny Depp Wins Amber Heard Defamation Suit; Ukraine Close to World Cup Berth; RIP Marion Barber III

Joe Biden is leaning towards a Saudi Arabia visit ... Stock futures fell slightly heading into Thursday ... Four killed in shooting at Tulsa hospital ... Jury sides with Johnny Depp over Amber Heard in defamation suit ... Heidi Montage is pregnant with her second child ... Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO at Meta ... Biden to forgive $5.8 billion in loans for Corinthian Colleges students ... "Our Flag Means Death" renewed for Season 2 ... Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Oscars slap ... Marion Barber III died at 38 ... Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers won The Match ... Duke's Trevor Keels remaining in NBA draft ... Ukraine beat Scotland, one win away from World Cup ... Bills' Andre Smith suspended six games for PEDs ... A tactical guide to the NBA Finals ... Edward Cabrera can throw gas ...
NBA
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Ready to Fight Warriors Fans After They Throw Things at Him

The Golden State Warriors clinched a spot in the NBA Finals Thursday night with a 120-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. After the game, Warriors fans were feeling themselves and continued to antagonize Charles Barkley, as they had all series. This time they wound up throwing things at Barkley and the rest of TNT's Inside the NBA crew. Barkley was not happy.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Psychiatrist who said Johnny Depp exhibited 'narcissistic' traits on the stand says he has 'emotional concussion' from trial backlash

An expert witness in the defamation trial against Amber Heard by her ex-husband Johnny Depp is speaking out about the backlash he received as a result of testifying. Dr. David R. Spiegel, a psychiatrist who testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star exhibited “narcissistic traits” on the stand, penned an essay for Newsweek in which he spoke about the “stunning” personal attacks that came following his testimony. He shared that in addition to receiving “vile” comments on YouTube videos of his testimony and “four or five charming editorials” of his work to his email, his WebMD page was flooded with negative comments.
CELEBRITIES
The Big Lead

Hunter Wendelstedt Makes Worst Call of MLB Season

We've discussed Major League Baseball umpires repeatedly on this here website this season. In general, they've been pretty awful. We even ranked the 10 worst currently working in MLB. Hunter Wendelstedt made that list at No. 10, and on Tuesday he also made the worst call of the 2022 season so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Young
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Luke Walton
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Amber Heard
The Big Lead

Roundup: Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies in Car Accident; CJ McCollum Joins ESPN; Mona Lisa Vandalized

Former first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident on Monday morning ... CJ McCollum joins ESPN, will make debut during NBA Finals ... Biden believes "rational Republicans" could move on gun control ... Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt ... Police identify Saturday shooting victim in Little Rock as 7-year-old Pine Bluff girl ... Bradley Cooper plays very convincing old man ... 'Top Gun 2' sets Memorial Day Weekend box office record ... Eurovision winner sells trophy for $900K to buy drones for Ukraine ... Sexual abuse becoming a recurring problem in Metaverse ... Big meteors on Monday night ... GoFundMe effort in honor of Uvalde couple raises more than $2.6 million in four days ... Thousands of flights canceled on Memorial Day Weekend ....
NBA
The Big Lead

Three Kyrie Irving Free Agency Destinations

The Brooklyn Nets are in the early stages of what may be a contentious offseason regarding Kyrie Irving's future. Irving has a player option this offseason but will very likely opt out in pursuit of signing a max contract. Recent scuttlebutt suggests the Nets are unwilling to offer that to Irving after he's missed 81 games over the last two seasons for various... reasons. Unfortunately for the Nets, that same scuttlebutt also suggests that Kevin Durant sees him and Irving as a package deal. Knowing that, the franchise will probably end up giving Kyrie a gigantic new contract this offseason, if only because it nearly guarantees they'll have Durant for the duration of his contract.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

Who Made the Decision to Review and Overturn Max Strus' Three-Pointer?

Last night's Game 7 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics was a hotly-contested affair that ended in disappointment for the home team as the Celtics moved on to the NBA Finals. It was a pretty standard NBA playoff game in that neither side was particularly pleased with the officiating, but Heat fans will not let anybody forget the one weird call that puzzled everybody watching.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The Hollywood Reporter#Amber Heard Trial#Cavs#Donda Sports#Fbi#Covid#Akiem#Bucs#Nba#Wall Street Journal#Cbs Sports#The White Sox
The Big Lead

Roundup: Mandy Moore Is Pregnant; Yordan Alvarez Gets Huge Contract; Rangers Take 2-0 Lead on Lighting

Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress ... Ukrainians are united against Russia controlling their land ... Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida ... Stocks fell despite a strong jobs report ... Elon Musk says Tesla plans to cut 10 percent of staff ... Mandy Moore announces pregnancy ... "Raised by Wolves" canceled at HBO Max ... The Phillies fired Joe Girardi ... Brent Musburger out as Raiders play-by-play man ... Idaho State assistant football coach charged with murder ... Astros lock up Yordan Alvarez on six-year, $115 million deal ... The most overrated prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft ... Alex Mack retires from the NFL ... Seven big MLB trade targets ... The Dodgers are set to pay a record luxury tax bill ... Rafael Nadal is in the French Open final again ... Kenny Atkinson front runner for the Hornets job ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

Nick Castellanos Interrupts Memorial Day Tribute With Deep Drive to Left Field

By far one of the funniest subplots in baseball over the last few years has been Nick Castellanos' propensity to interrupt somber moments with home runs. It started in Cincinnati a few years ago, when Thom Brennaman stopped mid-apology for saying some awful stuff on air to call a Castellanos home run. Castellanos then kept doing it. He's interrupted tributes for veterans who have passed away and explanations of DUI charges.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Big Lead

Christian Yelich Is Still a Mess

Christian Yelich instantly became one of Major League Baseball's best players when he arrived in Milwaukee to play for the Brewers in 2018. During his first two seasons with the franchise he was arguably the best player in baseball not named Mike Trout. He won the National League MVP in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2019. He was riding high. Then the bottom fell out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Big Lead

James Worthy on Today's NBA Prospects: All They Do is Practice Threes, Lift Weights, Get Tattoos and Tweet

Dear readers, I am thrilled to present to you the latest entry to the "Retired players complain about today's NBA" rolodex, and it is a doozy. Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy appeared on Stoney & Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning and gave his opinion on the state of modern basketball. Specifically, Worthy was talking about how prepared he and UNC teammate Michael Jordan were coming out of college and how guys coming out of college now aren't anywhere near the finished products the 80s produced:
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Young Could See Himself in the Studio One Day

Nick Young, AKA Swaggy P, hasn't been part of an NBA game since December 2018. But that doesn't mean he's away from the game. Far from it. Young makes regular appearances on Outta Pocket via buckets alongside LaJethro Jenkins, Josiah Johnson, and Zach Schwartz. It's always fun when Young shows up because the insight of a guy whose been on the court with the stars is invaluable. And, obviously, because Young is as entertaining as they get.
NBA
The Big Lead

Boston Celtics' Locker Room Celebration Was Awesome, Wet

The Boston Celtics are headed to the 9,000th NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. This one is slightly different than all the others in that one cannot help but respect a plucky and determined underdog-turned-juggernaut that runs on twisted steel and defense. After sending the Miami Heat into the summer on South Beach, the triumphant visitors gathered in their locker room to hear from Ime Udoka and spill water all over the place. It was awesome.
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

Roundup: Stranger Things Season 4 Premieres; Lakers Hire Darvin Ham, Miami Heat Force Game 7

Klay Thompson's remarkable return to the Finals ... Japan has almost completely eliminated gun deaths — here's how ... Many musicians pulled out of the NRA conference ... "Stranger Things" Season 4 debuts with a warning ... Former UK head football coach arrested at Lexington hotel ... Texas school shooting updates just keep getting worse ... NRA convention begins in Houston ... Jury deliberations begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial ... Stocks rose Friday completing comeback week ... Review of Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" ... "Top Gun: Maverick" off to a strong start at the box office ... Texas lands top guard transfer Tyrese Hunter ... Jimmy Butler carried the Heat as they forced Game 7 ... Lakers hire Darvin Ham as new head coach ... Browns, David Njoku agree to big extension ... Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson after fantasy football argument ...
BASKETBALL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy