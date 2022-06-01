ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’Fallon, Missouri gets new police chief today

By Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

O’FALLON, Mo. – A new police chief will take over Wednesday in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Former O’Fallon Police Chief John Neske will wake up free to do whatever he chooses after his last day on the job Tuesday. He’s retiring after a long career in law enforcement. Neske worked as a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer and as a Missouri Water patrolman before joining the force in 1993.

Captain frank Mininni will take command as police chief. He started his career with the Normandy Police Department in 1997. He retired as chief of police in 2020 and joined the O’Fallon Police force less than a year later.

