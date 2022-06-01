ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police: 2 shootings, victims showed up at hospitals

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Tuesday, May 31. In each, the victims showed up at a hospital for treatment. The first incident...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 2

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th and Keefe homicide, Milwaukee man charged in 2020 shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a 2020 shooting that left a man dead on the city's north side. Prosecutors say James Johnson, 32, shot the victim near 24th and Keefe and fled the scene. Police were called to the shooting scene around 5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wanted man arrested after standoff

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said officers arrested a wanted man Saturday, June 4 after an hours-long standoff near 26th and North. According to police, officers went to check for the suspect around 1:45 p.m. When officers made contact, the suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a building and refused to leave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman reported missing found safe, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Lovest M.S. Barnes, reported missing Saturday after having been last seen June 2, has been found safe. The missing person notice as originally written is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help in the search for critically missing 32-year-old Lovest M.S. Barnes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Silver Spring shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 2 near 35th and Silver Spring. It happened around 11:40 p.m. Police say a 22-year-old man was shot then returned fire toward the unknown suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings leave 1 dead, 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, June 1 responded to at least six different shooting incidents. One person was killed, and four others were wounded in the shootings. Police took three suspects into custody and detained two "persons of interest." Palmer and Chambers. Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired into Milwaukee home; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 2 near 19th and Vienna. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Police say the suspect (s) shot into a residence – striking the 28-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine cemetery shooting: 2 women injured, 1 seriously Thursday

RACINE, Wis. - Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Graceland Cemetery for shots fired. Two women were shot and taken to the hospital. A 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The other, a 35-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee where she underwent surgery for her injuries. At the time of this report, she was awake and alert. There are no other reports of any other gunshot injuries. No one is currently in custody.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Kohl's thefts; 4 suspects wanted, police say

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has requested the public's help identifying the suspects involved in two separate retail thefts. Both thefts, police said, happened at the Kohl's on Appleton Avenue in May. Four suspects, all described as female, are wanted. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gun violence awareness; Milwaukee events promote safety

MILWAUKEE - With gun violence skyrocketing in Milwaukee, Mayor Cavalier Johnson declared Friday, June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day and asked people to wear orange throughout the weekend. Saturday, photos of people who lost their lives to gun violence lined Sherman Boulevard. "It’s really sad, and it’s hard because...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

Wauwatosa police: Missing woman last heard from on May 25

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wauwatosa police are asking the public to look out for a missing woman. Airiel Rodriguez, 30, is currently homeless and not from the area. She last contacted family May 25, which is uncommon for her. She is 5’2”, 110lbs with black hair, brown eyes and...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5th and Lapham homicide: Man died at scene, investigation ongoing

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, June 1 near 5th and Lapham. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man dead at the scene. Police said the victim was shot. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Townsend homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Prosecutors say Travarus Pierce, 34, shot and killed a man following a dispute at an area gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Home Depot theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help identifying two suspects after a June 2 theft from Home Depot. According to police, the suspects went into the store on Thunder Ridge Road and stole approximately $600 worth of merchandise. The male suspect, police...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

