ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

2 Arizona high school students to compete in National Musical Theatre Awards

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Two Arizona high school students are headed to Broadway later this month to compete in the National Musical Theatre Awards. Tre Moore from ASU Prep Polytech High School and Haley Raffaele from Maricopa High School were named Best Lead Male and...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Education
AZFamily

Tovrea Castle in Phoenix opens fall lottery tickets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you ever wanted to tour the Tovrea Castle in Phoenix? Here’s your chance! Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle. Officials say...
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

10 Must Try Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix

We are so lucky that Phoenix has such an abundance of amazing Mexican restuarants to enjoy. It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, so here are ten must-try Phoenix Mexican restaurants and a few reasons we love them!.  Los Reyes de la Torta: Recommended for a giant menu...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Musical#Broadway Musical#Awards Ceremony#Highschool#Maricopa High School#Big Apple#Asu Gammage#Chandler High School
Greyson F

Day Of The Dead Themed Mexican Restaurant Opening

A new Day of the Dead restaurant is opening soon.ActionVance/Unsplash. A few months back the small restaurant Chez Gregory in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row closed up shop. While the small space had a strong following, it wasn’t enough to keep the restaurant above water, and, ultimately, it resulted in the eventual closure. However, the space has remained attractive to possible new restaurants, thanks to its house-like design (it was a former residential property at one time), and the outdoor patio area. For locals and for those who frequently visit the art district, the wait for a new restaurant to move in will be coming to an end soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Former Higley High School coach arrested, accused of murder

PHOENIX - A former sports coach for Higley High School has been booked into jail for alleged murder. According to authorities, Davonte' Neal was arrested in Pocatello, Idaho. Investigators believe he is responsible for a drive-by shooting in the Phoenix area that happened back in November 2017. On May 16,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Timothy Rawles

A brief history of Filiberto's Mexican restaurants

Filiberto's on 19th Ave & Pinnacle Peak in Phoenix, AZFiliberto's Facebook. If you live anywhere in one of the southwest’s many buzzing cities you are probably not far from a Mexican food chain with the suffix “Bertos” in its name. And if you don’t, one is probably on its way.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix launches dashboard to show city’s performance metrics

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix unveiled the City Manager’s Performance Dashboard on Friday to provide a more user-friendly platform for the public to seek information. The interactive online dashboard includes 130 metrics from 28 departments that measure the health of the city, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Aunt Chilada’s oozes Arizona lore

Aunt Chilada’s, with roots going back upwards of 120 years, oozes local lore and atmosphere, serving up stories of eccentric Phoenix characters along with enchiladas, nachos and house specialties including a killer pollo fundido. Sisters and co-owners Tiffany Allison and Michelle Woods love to share that lore with customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cosanti Is Auctioning Off the Newly Discovered Bells They Dug Up on the Property

Cosanti, the Paradise Valley art enclave where Italian-born architect Paolo Soleri lived and worked for decades, stands today as a unique expression of creativity in a now-affluent part of the city. Soleri was a student of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and there are glimpses of his influence at Cosanti. But whereas Wright used more angular lines in his work, Soleri’s are mellow, almost to imitate nature.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (06/05)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include a variety of organizations in the tourism/hospitality sector, as well as healthcare, technology and more. More than 25 employers are registered to take part. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews on the day of the virtual event. Last year, several hundred high quality jobs were available through the Expo. Find your next career by signing up to take part in this marquee virtual event here!
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy