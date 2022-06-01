Lexington police warn people of spreading telephone scam

The Lexington Police Department is warning the public about a scam that involves scammers impersonating cops.

Police said the scammer impersonates law enforcement agencies and asks for payment over the phone for a fine or arrest warrant. Real Lexington police officers will not request any type of monetary payment over the phone, including credit card information, money or bitcoin, police said.

Police say to call (859) 258-3600 if you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the Lexington Police Department and asking for money.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported a similar telephone scam last week, saying it’s a scam that’s resurfaced.

