ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington police warn people of spreading telephone scam

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

The Lexington Police Department is warning the public about a scam that involves scammers impersonating cops.

Police said the scammer impersonates law enforcement agencies and asks for payment over the phone for a fine or arrest warrant. Real Lexington police officers will not request any type of monetary payment over the phone, including credit card information, money or bitcoin, police said.

Police say to call (859) 258-3600 if you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the Lexington Police Department and asking for money.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported a similar telephone scam last week, saying it’s a scam that’s resurfaced.

Telephone scam resurfaces in Fayette County, sheriff’s office warns

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Suspects arrested after drug and weapons bust in Eastern Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several people are now charged after drugs, stolen items and guns were discovered at homes in Pike County and Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, Post 9, KSP detectives and troopers executed a search warrant Wednesday evening at a home on Flora Street in the Coal Run community of Pike County after an investigation that began after security cameras captured people from the home allegedly stealing from State Police property on Monday. While searching the home, troopers found the stolen items and seized suspected methamphetamine.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police: Man killed in shooting outside of Lexington funeral

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon outside a funeral for the victim of another shooting. The Fayette County Coroner says Joseph Demetrius Richardson, 35, of Versailles, died at the hospital as a result of a gunshot wound on Haggard Court. A female victim...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Crime & Safety
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

Authorities serve 2 warrants on Lexington street, several arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police swarmed a Lexington neighborhood around noon on Thursday to execute search warrants. The Lexington Police Department, ATF, DEA, and the FBI served two warrants on Chestnut Street. Lt. Corey Doane with Lexington’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit said drugs and guns were seized from the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police and federal agencies make narcotics bust on Chestnut Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A joint operation between Lexington Police and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday resulted in several arrests in a violent crime, illegal narcotic sales investigation, according to Lexington Police. Investigators say two search warrants were executed on Chestnut Street between Fourth Street and Fifth Street.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man sought on drug charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man sought on drug charges is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need your help tracking down 32-year-old John Trowbridge. Trowbridge has an indictment for trafficking in a controlled substance. MORE CRIME STOPPERS:. See all Bluegrass Crime Stoppers...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Telephone#Fraud#Web3
lakercountry.com

KSP to conduct safety traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Nicholasville police using social media to investigate various crimes

NICHOLASVILLE Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department needs help solving a string of crimes, and they’re using social media to spread the word. All together, these Facebook posts have been shared more than 300 times. They include 3 different posts of people wanted in connection to various crimes.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxlexington.com

Cellphone scams, scammers continue to harass central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scammers continue to ask, threaten, demand, and coarse Kentuckians of their money. Kentucky sheriff’s offices, police departments, postal workers, and government officials have all issued separate warnings about trending scams over the last few weeks. FOX 56 has reported on issues such as...
LEXINGTON, KY
meadecountyky.com

Suspect apprehended after fleeing through Hardin and Meade County multiple times

According to law enforcement, Hardin County 911 received multiple calls of a reckless driver headed northbound on I-65 at approximately 9:45 a.m. on June 2. Hardin County Deputies responded to the area, but the suspect had already exited onto Joe Prather Highway. Radcliff Police observed the vehicle driving in a reckless manner and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused to comply.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Clark County man accused of trying to set two buildings on fire

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clark County man admits to trying to set two buildings on fire early Thursday morning, according to his arrest citation. 40-year old William Strange faces charges of arson; attempted burglary; criminal mischief and drug paraphernalia possession, according to his arrest citation. According to court...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington sees an increase in auto thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said you need to double-check your car doors at night because there’s been an alarming number of car thefts across the city. Police said it only takes a few seconds for someone to take your car or steal your things from inside. Many car owners are making it just a little too easy for the thieves.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

KSP Post 11 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

LONDON, KY - The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Man arrested going nearly 65 MPH over the speed limit

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being clocked riding a motorcycle nearly 65 MPH over the posted speed limit. Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 36-year-old Wiley E. Gambrell, Jr. on U.S. 25 around two miles north of London.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
444
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy